At the 2024 Oscars, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was up for 13 awards, leading this year's nominees. But how many awards did the film ultimately win?
Oppenheimer's 2024 Oscars haul
Throughout the night, Nolan's epic won seven awards. That haul included some of the biggest prizes of the night, Best Picture; Best Director; Best Actor (Cillian Murphy); and Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.). The film also won some below-the-line categories such as Best Cinematography; Best Original Score; and Best Editing.
That means that Oppenheimer missed out on six awards that they were up for. Those were Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt); Best Costume Design; Best Makeup and Hairstyling; Best Adapted Screenplay; Best Production Design; and Best Sound.
Oppenheimer is the latest historical epic from Nolan. He wrote the script based on the novel American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The film chronicles the career of J. Robert Oppenheimer, his part in the Manhattan Project, and the aftermath.
Cillian Murphy led the ensemble in the title role. Emily Blunt; Matt Damon; Florence Pugh; and Robert Downey Jr. also starred in the film. Nolan assembled an A-list ensemble to surround the stars. The likes of Rami Malek; Benny Safdie; Josh Hartnett; Casey Affleck; and Kenneth Branagh.
The film was a huge hit. Oppenheimer made over $950 million worldwide at the box office. That was despite opening against the biggest film of 2023, Barbie ($1.4 billion).
Christopher Nolan gained notoriety for his films Memento and Insomnia. He's also directed the Dark Knight trilogy for Warner Bros and other films like The Prestige; Interstellar; and Inception. Before Oppenheimer, Nolan directed another historical epic, Dunkirk, and sci-fi film Tenet.