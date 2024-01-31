Kieran Culkin shares sweet message about ex, Emma Stone

Kieran Culkin is proving that working with a famous ex can be a seamless experience, as he collaborates with his former girlfriend, Emma Stone, on their new movie, “A Real Pain,” per Eonline. The “Succession” actor, who stars in the film, praised Stone during an interview at the Sundance Film Festival, where the movie made its premiere.

Speaking to E! News’ “The Rundown,” Culkin shared that Stone is a “really wonderful person” and emphasized the benefits of being colleagues with a former partner. According to the 41-year-old actor, going into a job with someone you already know well is advantageous, stating, “It's nice because you go into a job and most of the time you don't really know anybody. But in this case, going in, I'm like, ‘Oh, OK, well at least that part's taken care of.'”

While Kieran Culkin wasn't familiar with co-star and director Jesse Eisenberg, Stone's endorsement made the process more comfortable. Despite their past romantic involvement from 2010 to 2011, Culkin sees Stone as a close friend. In an earlier interview with Rolling Stone, he humorously noted that it's “funny” to think of Stone as his “ex” and mentioned being more aware of her career trajectory during the early stages of her fame.

Both Culkin and Stone have moved on romantically since their breakup. Culkin married Jazz Charton in 2013, and the couple has two children together. Stone, who tied the knot with Dave McCary in 2020, shares a daughter with her husband. The amicable relationship between Culkin and Stone showcases their ability to navigate both personal and professional realms with grace.