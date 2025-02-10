Surprisingly, the world's biggest pop star, Taylor Swift, was not shown a lot during Super Bowl 59, where she was supporting her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

According to my count, Swift was only shown during the Super Bowl 59 broadcast once starting at kickoff. Granted, the Chiefs did not do much throughout the game, so there was no reason to show her.

Other celebrities, such as singer-songwriter Paul McCartney, Paul Rudd, and Anne Hathaway, were shown throughout the game. But known Chiefs fan Swift was surprisingly quiet throughout.

Plus, the New Orleans crowd did not treat her nicely. At one point, the Caesars Superdome showed Swift on the jumbotron. Fans relentlessly booed her, which confused Swift.

The booing was so bad that Serena Williams, who was there to make a cameo during Kendrick Lamar's halftime show, showed Swift love following the moment.

Was Taylor Swift shown a lot at Super Bowl 58?

Last year, Swift was shown a lot more than she was at Super Bowl 59. She was reportedly shown 12 times throughout the broadcast.

The Chiefs won Super Bowl 58 in overtime against the San Fransisco 49ers. Swift was in her first season while dating Kelce, and the NFL's focus was on them.

This year, Swift was not able to make it to as many Chiefs games. She was at 10 total games, including their three postseason games against the Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Who won Super Bowl 59?

Unfortunately, the Chiefs were not able to pull off a historic three-peat at Super Bowl 59. They were defeated by the Eagles by a final score of 40-22. At one point, the Chiefs were down 34-0.

The Eagles ran all over the Chiefs and gained a big lead early. At halftime, the score was 24-0 in favor of the Eagles. The Chiefs did not score until the third quarter.

Patrick Mahomes struggled behind his offensive line. He was running around all day, throwing two interceptions, and was sacked six times. He also fumbled once in the game as well.

The Chiefs had no run game at all. Mahomes led the team with 25 yards on four carries. Kareem Hunt was next with three carries for nine yards.

Xavier Worthy led the way with 157 yards on eight catches. He also had two touchdowns for the Chiefs once the game got out of hand.

Saquon Barkley was held in check by the Chiefs, only gaining 57 yards on 25 carries. Jalen Hurts led the way with 72 rushing yards on 11 carries. Hurts also added 221 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Super Bowl 59 was a rematch from two years earlier when the Chiefs beat the Eagles. That game started their quest for the historic three-peat.