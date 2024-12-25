The Los Angeles Rams solidified their hold on the NFC West after Week 16 with a win over the New York Jets, maintaining the top spot in a division that has been in constant flux all season. With the regular season winding down, the Rams appear to have taken control at just the right time.

The Rams (9-6) hardly resembled playoff contenders at the start of the season. They dropped four of their first five games and, even after securing a three-game win streak, lost two of their next three by at least a touchdown at home.

Yet, here they are on a four-game winning streak, highlighted by a thrilling victory over the AFC powerhouse Buffalo Bills in Week 14 and a crucial division win against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15 to reclaim the NFC West lead.

With just two regular season games remaining—both against division rivals—the Rams have the opportunity to cement their playoff status. They’ll face the eliminated Arizona Cardinals in Week 17, followed by a potential high-stakes finale against the Seattle Seahawks, who remain in contention for the division crown. However, Los Angeles can avoid a nail-biter in Week 18 if things fall in their favor in Week 17.

The NFC West is the Rams' for the taking

The 49ers, last year’s Super Bowl runner-up and winners of the previous two division titles, were the preseason favorites to dominate the NFC West again in 2024. Unfortunately, injuries derailed their season, leaving them out of contention and room for their rivals to be contenders.

That opened the door for the Cardinals, Seahawks, and Rams to take turns leading the division. Each team has struggled with inconsistency. From mid-October to mid-November, the Cardinals looked like the frontrunner, winning four of five games with victories over the 49ers and Rams. But they lost momentum, dropping four of their last five, including an upset overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 16.

The Seahawks followed a similar pattern, winning just one game between September and early November. They then turned things around with two division wins over the 49ers and Cardinals as part of a four-game streak. But consecutive losses to NFC North opponents—the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers—stalled their momentum and allowed the Rams to retake the lead.

With the 49ers and Cardinals eliminated, the division race now comes down to the Rams and Seahawks, with Los Angeles in the driver's seat. The Rams can secure their first NFC West title since 2021 with the right results in Week 17.

Rams will need more than just a win in Week 17 to clinch NFC West

Despite their position atop the standings, the Rams’ path to clinching the division isn’t straightforward. They currently hold just a one-game lead over the Seahawks (8-7). However, if all the pieces fall into place, the Rams can secure the division crown as early as Week 17.

For the Rams to clinch the NFC West and return to the postseason, two scenarios could play out:

The Rams win their game against the Cardinals (7-8), and the Seahawks lose on the road to the Chicago Bears (4-11). The Rams win and secure the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Seattle.

So, what exactly is the strength-of-victory tiebreaker? Turf Show Times explains it this way: “The Rams clinch the strength of victory over Seattle with 3.5 or more wins from the following teams: MIN, BUF, SF, WAS, CIN, CLE. The Rams need the Vikings, Bills, 49ers, Commanders, Bengals, and Browns to combine for four wins over the next two games to claim strength of victory over the Seahawks.”

In other words, Rams fans won’t just be watching their own team in Week 17; they’ll also be closely monitoring results from across the league.