In their 19-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers wore plenty of the blame for this outcome, per Connor Hughes on X.

The play Rodgers is referencing happened in the fourth quarter while the game was tied 9-9. Rodgers stayed in a collapsing pocket, scanning the field for an open target. However, instead of finding an open receiver, Rodgers was sacked, fumbling possession away.

The Jets lost possession, leading to a Rams touchdown that ultimately ended this game.

Rodgers noted the team's lack of attention to detail as a reason that this season hasn't gone as planned, per Zack Rosenblatt on X.

“Aaron Rodgers on how Jets players can overcome their issues in messing up the ‘little things' over and over, a recurring issue this season: ‘We have the ability to inspire, but in the end, motivation comes from within,' ” Rosenblatt wrote.

Now, as the Jets sit 4-11 through the 2024 season, it appears that the Jets' experiment with Rodgers can be chalked up to a massive failure.

Jets must move on from Aaron Rodgers in 2025

With this Jets team having strong pieces, the major flaw is their quarterback play.

Though he'll retire as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, many will remember his time with the Jets as a major stain in his career.

When the Jets traded for Rodgers, expectations were high. So much so, that the NFL made his Jets debut a massive spectacle, with Rodgers starting the festivities with his viral run out of the tunnel carrying the American flag.

However, after just four offensive snaps into Rodgers' 2023 season, his highly anticipated debut with the Jets was pushed back a calendar year.

Now, some can argue Rodgers' 2024 has been better, and technically, they'd be right. Compared to his four snaps in 2023, Rodgers' 2024 campaign has been significantly better.

But, having thrown 23 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and eight fumbles with two games remaining, Rodgers' time in New York has been nothing short of a failure.

That isn't just including his on-the-field performance, either.

While nothing has been confirmed on this, a lot of the moves made by the Jets since getting Rodgers seem like moves he had a part in orchestrating.

Whether it be bringing in offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett after his failed head coaching attempt with the Denver Broncos or having the Jets acquire receivers Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, and Davante Adams, all moves seem to point back to their veteran quarterback.

Although this team has seemingly done everything Rodgers has asked for, it's resulted in back-to-back seasons with at least 10 losses for the Jets.