A Madden 25 Update has given players the ability to use Philadelphia Eagles' HB Saquon Barkley's insane Spin Hurdle move in the game, but how exactly do you do it? This new feature comes just a couple weeks after the star Running back used it against the Jaguars to gain extra yards. It's one of the best plays we've seen this season so far, and now you can use it in Madden 25. Therefore, we created a guide on how to do the Saquon Spin Hurdle in Madden 25.

How Do You Do The Saquon Barkley Spin Hurdle in Madden 25?

According to the Madden 25 Title Update 5 patch notes, in order to do the Saquon Barkley Spin Hurdle, you need to trigger a few specific things:

The defender must be approaching you from a 45 degree angle in front of the ball carrier

The defender must be within a close proximity to the ball carrier

The user must press the hurdle button at the right time

Essentially, you need to press the hurdle button when a defender is close to player and coming at them from a diagonal direction. Saquon does not need to looking backwards in order to initiate the jump, as the animation plays out the full move set. However, you should note a few things before using this move.

Firstly, any type of hurdle increases the risk of fumbling the ball. Barkley is a phenomenal running back, but even he will fumble the ball if you abuse this move. Therefore, only use it in situations where you need the extra yards to get that first down. Secondly, the move does not always seem to trigger unless the defender and player are perfectly spaced from each other. So feel free to use this move in Practice before trying it in an actual game.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know to pull off the Saquon Barkley Spin Hurdle in Madden 25. We hope you enjoy using this move, but also hope you don't end up fumbling the ball by trying to look cool. If you'd like, see what else is new in the latest Madden 25 update.

