NBA 2K24 MyTEAM is offering players a Free Pink Diamond Chet Holmgren (95 OVR). Instead of paying for MyTEAM player items, this Pink Diamond Item requires that players only complete a challenge. Overall, it provides a great reason to hop back onto 2K and play some MyTEAM. Additionally, this challenge lets you play any mode in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM.

How Do You Get A Free Pink Diamond Chet Holmgren In NBA 2K24?

Earn Pink Diamond Chet by getting 200 blocks across MyTEAM modes! 🖐 pic.twitter.com/Zhyw5KLpyR — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) January 1, 2024

To receive a free Pink Diamond Chet Holmgren Player Item in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM, get 200 blocks across any MyTEAM modes. So, you don't have to worry about completing the objective in just one mode alone. Therefore, you can switch between the modes to prevent boredom from ensuing.

Overall, while the challenge should take awhile, it at least gives players more incentive to keep playing. Additionally, no one here will complain about a free Pink Diamond MyTEAM item. Considering how much items cost for either VC or MTP, receiving one for no cost seems like a massive win for the developers and players.

Furthermore, the item itself contains a 95 OVR player, Chet Holmgren. The Oklahoma City Thunder Power Center/Power Forward. While not a top 15 player in any major category, Holmgrem provides a solid option for points and rebounds. He also currently has a 40% 3pt percentage while earning double digit points in every game since December 6th.

Holmgren's play on the court helped catapult OKC from an 11-6 record to a 22-9 record. Thanks to a 10-3 stretch in December, the Thunder now stand in second place in the Western Conference standings. Currently only 1.5 games behind Minnesota, Holmgren and co. need to keep winning games and secure the top spot.

Lastly, make sure to check out all the latest NBA 2K24 content which released back in December. The several locker codes released during #25Daysof2K are still available for redemption. These codes offer VC, along with several cosmetic items and other rewards for free. Additionally, check out the latest NBA 2K24 2KTV episode which released earlier this week. Overall, now's the best time to get into 2K24 and receive some sweet rewards.

