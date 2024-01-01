Overall, the show itself features NBA 2K content, varying from Content creator builds to actual developer/NBA player interviews.

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 17 premiered tonight, and we've got the answers to help you earn some much needed VC. For newcomers, NBA 2KTV is a weekly show viewable in-game, and hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show itself features NBA 2K content, varying from Content creator builds to actual developer/NBA player interviews. However, most fans love to watch to receive some much needed VC for their MyPLAYER.

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 17 Answers – All Answers For Episode 17

Lakers

Tyrese Haliburton

Michael Jordan

Nonga

Joel Embiid

Donovan Mitchell

Kobe Bryant

Damian Lillard

Masher

Overall, that's every answer for NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 17's questions. We hope this guide helped you in answering all the questions correctly.

Furthermore, 2KTV gives players plenty of time to answer. Therefore, take your time with each question to ensure you answered correctly. In NBA 2K24 2KTV, you only get one chance to answer, so do be careful. However, once you know how it works, it become the easiest way to earn rewards in-game. You can literally just sit back, relax, and enjoy some tv.

Additionally, the developers usually throw in some freebies every week. So even if you just watch without a guide, you usually receive some reward. Also, it makes for a great time-killer if you need to wait for a friend to hop online.

If you still need more 2K content, check out all the new Locker Codes released since #25Daysof2K started. Overall, this event brought tons of new content into NBA 2K24, which you can still receive until early January. Overall, now seems like the best time to hop into some 2K and receive some sweet rewards.

