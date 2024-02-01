We decided to list all known methods of fixing the problem.

An Error that says Enshrouded's Dedicated Servers Not Showing Up has players of the game struggling to login to their server. However, it seems a few members of the community have found some resolutions to the issue. Therefore, we decided to list all known methods of fixing the problem.

How Do You Fix Enshrouded Dedicated Servers Not Showing Up Error?

Enshrouded has reached OVER ONE MILLION PLAYERS!! In just four days, Enshrouded has attracted over a million players. We are completely blown away by its success and the overwhelmingly positive reception. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank all our players. pic.twitter.com/bIWgQ5Gn5e — Keen Games ➡️ Enshrouded out NOW! (@KeenGamesStudio) January 29, 2024

To fix the Enshrouded Dedicated Servers Not Showing Up Error, try any of the recommended solutions from the Community below:

Update Enshrouded

Add Server IP To Steam as a Favorite Open Steam Select View > Game Servers Go to Favorites Tab Press the + button next to the Connect Button Enter the server IP and query port

Refresh Servers

Visit Keen Games' social channels

First and foremost, updating the game typically resolves most issues that players deal with. Furthermore, updates typically improve the experience by removing other bugs and unwanted issues that could plague the experience. Considering Enshrouded, like Palworld, is an online game, updating it to the latest version is crucial for playing it.Additionally, we also recommend writing down the exact name of your server somewhere.

Additionally, some users recommend adding the Server IP as a favorite on Steam. To do this, you need to replace the IP with the IP of your server. Additionally, make sure your Query Port matches the Game Port. Afterwards, refresh the browser and your browser should appear.

Lastly, we recommend visiting the developer's social channels to see if they reported any sort of maintenance or temporary shut down of the servers. Sometimes maintenance breaks prevent players from joining their own server, which might be causing the issue. However, at the time of writing, it seems Keen Games has not issued any official statement regarding a maintenance break.

Overall, that includes all currently know methods of resolving the issue. However, we expect Keen Games to eventually make a full solution for this problem via patch or update. In the meanwhile, we hope these methods help you with your problem.

Enshrouded released for Early Access just a little over a week ago, so there's bound to be issues here and there. Nevertheless, it hasn't stopped the game from growing in popularity. In just four days after launch, the game recorded over 1 million total players. Safe to say these Early Access survival games seem to be dominating the market right now.

