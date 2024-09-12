NBA 2K25 brings back Rebirth, which is a Quest from Ronnie 2K that lets you create a brand new MyPLAYER but with a unique twist. In fact, with Rebirth you can make a player with a higher maximum OVR potential right off the bat. Furthermore, Rebirth players receive an additional bonus that helps their development. So without further ado, we'll explain everything you need to know about Rebuild in NBA 2K25.

What is Rebirth in NBA 2K25?

In NBA 2K25, Rebirth lets you create a new MyPLAYER Build with a maximum OVR equal to the highest-rated MyPLAYER you built. For example, if you have a 93 OVR player, but want to start fresh with a new one, use Rebirth to create a new player with a max potential OVR of 93. Keep in mind that when you use Rebirth the following things occur:

All eligible badges are unlocked at Silver

10% Badge progression boost

How To Create a Rebirth Player in NBA 2K25

To create a Rebirth player, you must first visit Ronnie2K outside the Arena and speak with him about Rebirth. To even do a Rebirth, your MyPLAYER must reach an OVR of 90.

Once you reach a 90 OVR, you'll unlock the option to Rebirth the next time you create a new MyPLAYER. After you create your new build and select a team, the game will provide you with the option to Rebirth. You can do this as many times as you want.

However, the caveat with Rebirth is that you need to earn VC all over again to develop your player. Unfortunately, Rebirth does not let you automatically start with a high OVR. Instead you just have the potential to reach a high OVR quickly.

So unless you spend money on VC, you'll need to grind your way back up to a high OVR. So we only recommend using Rebirth if your initial build wasn't what you wanted. If you do use rebirth, we wish you the best of luck in earning more VC to improve your new player. It takes a lot of VC to fully upgrade a player, unless you buy it for money (which we do not recommend).

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about Rebirth in NBA 2K25. We hope this helps you understand what it is, and what you could use it for. Hopefully, you can use Rebirth to create another legendary MyPLAYER.

If you want more NBA 2K content, keep looking out for new redeemable locker codes. Furthermore, a new episode of 2KTV drops every week throughout the season, offering more rewards. Lastly, see what you can earn in Season 1 this year by playing your favorite modes.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.