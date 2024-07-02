Fortnite Chapter 5 Season has brought us its collaboration with a well-known franchise, Fallout. And like any other before it, the crossover came with a lot of in-game items available for purchase such as cosmetics, weapon skins, wraps, emotes, and more. The collaboration with Fallout has given us the T-60 Power Armor skin that is available in this season's Battle Pass. Furthermore, Nuka-Cola, a popular drink from Fallout was also added to the game. Another item from Fallout that made it to Fortnite is the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle. Recently, Fortnite has released the Fallout Vault Boy Bobblehead Back Bling in the Item Shop. Here's a quick and simple comprehensive guide on how to get your hands on it.

What is the Fallout Vault Boy Bobblehead

The Fallout Vault Boy Bobblehead is back bling in Fortnite. Back blings are cosmetic items that players equip on their characters.

Released on June 29, 2024, in the Fortnite Item Shop, the back bling pays homage to the Fortnite x Fallout crossover. Despite being the sole item from the Fallout collaboration available for purchase in the Item Shop, it is still worth the praise.

TheVault Boy Bobblehead Back Bling's in-game description reads as follows:

Now that's real charisma!

The Vault Boy Bobblehead can be styled in two ways – Vault Boy Bobblehead, and Llama Rider. In case you missed it, here's how they look in-game:

How To Get the Fallout Vault Boy Bobblehead Back Bling

Getting your hands on this Fallout x Fortnite back bling is pretty easy. Just follow these simple steps:

Check for Availability – Ensure that the Fallout Vault Boy bobblehead Back Bling is currently available in the Fortnite Item Shop or as part of a special promotion or bundle. Purchase V-Bucks – Make sure you have enough V-Bucks to purchase the back bling which costs 600 V-Bucks. If you don't have enough, you must purchase V-Bucks first through the Fortnite Store. Visit the Item Shop – Navigate to the Item Shop and look for the Fallout Vault Boy bobblehead Back Bling. Make the Purchase – Select the back bling and complete the purchase using your V-Bucks. Once the purchase is complete, the back bling will be automatically added to your locker.

Now that you have purchased the back bling, all that's left to do is to equip it. To equip the back bling, simply go to your Locker, find the Fallout Vault Boy Bobblehead Back Bling, and equip it to your character.

It's important to note that the Fallout Vault Boy Bobblehead Back Bling will only be available until July 3, 2024. So make sure to make that purchase before it gets taken out of the Item Shop. If the back bling is not available in the Item Shop, you might need to wait for it to return during a future event or promotion.

It may not seem much, but the Fallout Vault Boy Bobblehead Back Bling will for sure be one of those gaming legends series items everyone is looking forward to having. Furthermore, this new addition is part of Fortnite's continuous strategy to provide a wide variety of crossover items, aiming to satisfy the diverse tastes of its vast player community.

And that concludes our simple and quick guide on how to get your hands on the Fallout Vault Boy Bobblehead Back Bling. We hope this guide helps you rock that Back Bling you've always wanted.

