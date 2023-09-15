Being a captain in any sport comes with pressure, responsibility, dedication and taking your team hand-in-hand to achieve its goal. Zach Johnson, Ryder Cup captain of Team USA, has hopes of leading the team to their first win on European soil in 30 years. If not, he’ll be just another captain who struggled to bring the Cup back across the Atlantic.

“Just really excited,” Johnson said earlier this week of captaining the Americans' Ryder Cup team, per Zephyr Melton of Golf.com. “Really excited about having my 12 guys complete. Really excited that these are the guys that all of us, corporately, feel like we can go on a mission with only one goal. But we’re going to do it together. We’re going to do it with character. We’re going to do it with high class. We’re going to do it with the integrity that the Ryder Cup deserves.”

Johnson will have an important and key decision to make for Team USA. He has to decide on pairings for the event, arguably the most important duties required of a Ryder Cup captain.

“At this point in this captainship, the worst part of my job is sitting guys, you know?” Johnson said at the Fortinet Championship this week. “I’d like for all the guys to play every session, can’t do that either, but that’s the way it is and everybody knows that.”

“I kind of know what I’m signing up for,” Johnson added. “It’s what I signed up for, I love responsibility, I love difficulty, I love being pushed and somewhat being uncomfortable if that makes sense. I do know that if we win this, it will be those 12 guys. I mean that sounds really obvious, but it will be. It will be them playing golf and winning the Ryder Cup for Team USA. If we lose this, I think there’s probably some merit some of that can go on me. And I fully accept that, that’s what I signed up for.”

From the looks of it, Johnson knows that being a captain is difficult. But if he helps lead the United States to a Ryder Cup win, he knows that all of he and his teammates' hard work will have been worth it.

The 44th edition of Ryder Cup is set to begin on September 29th at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy.