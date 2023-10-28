The Genshin Impact Version 4.2 Special Program Livestream is almost here, and here's how you can watch it.

Genshin Impact Version 4.2 Livestream Schedule: November 3rd, 2023

The live stream was initially scheduled for October 27th, but it was postponed. The Genshin Impact Version 4.2 Special Program Livestream “Masquerade of the Guilty” is now scheduled on Friday, November 3rd, 2023 at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) according to an official post on Chinese social media. It will go live on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel, followed by a premiere on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel an hour later.

Based on the initial announcement, the cast for this live stream will be Sarah Miller-Crews as Lumine, Amber Lee Connors as Furina, and Ray Chase as Neuvillette.

What to Expect on Genshin Impact Version 4.2

Spoiler warning for those who are not yet caught up with the main story.

New Playable Character – Furina

One lie always follows another, and so “justice” awaits inescapably at the end. The ignorant see this as some kind of farce. But if they trace back to the source, they inevitably realize that they began by deceiving themselves. — A disordered fable left in someone's dream by Mage “N”

“Endless Solo of Solitude” Furina is a 5-star Hydro Sword character. As the Hydro Archon, Furina has been one of the main characters of the Traveler's early journey on the lands and waters of Fontaine. As a playable character, Furina's kit is unique in that she can swap between dealing Pneuma and Ousia damage, as well as focusing on healing or damaging.

New Playable Character – Charlotte

Fontaine's famous newspaper The Steambird has a veritable legion of reporters it can call upon, each with their own area of expertise. Some specialize in celebrity gossip, others follow the word on the street, while others still focus on political affairs… But among them all, there is one that stands head and shoulders above the rest thanks to her seemingly boundless reserve of energy and perseverance — the inimitable Charlotte.

Charlotte is a 4-star Cryo Catalyst character, whose kit allows her to apply Cryo consistently on top of providing healing. Charlotte was one of the first Fontainians the Traveler met, even predating the release of the region itself as she appeared in a limited event in a version prior to Fontaine being released.