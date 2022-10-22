Huge Penn State-Minnesota Big Ten showdown complicated by uncertain Sean Clifford, Tanner Morgan outlook

Penn State and Minnesota are preparing for a crucial Saturday Big Ten affair. It projects to be a competitive matchup between the 5-1 Nittany Lions and 4-2 Golden Gophers. However, quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Tanner Morgan are dealing with injuries. Pete Thamel recently revealed both QBs’ statuses ahead of the game, per On3.

“Both are going to be game-time decisions tonight in State College,” Thamel said. “For Tanner Morgan, he suffered a concussion against Illinois, I’ve been told by sources he’s somewhere between questionable and doubtful. If he doesn’t go, expect Athan Kaliakmanis to make his debut. He’s a four-star recruit, the future of the Minnesota program, tough debut tonight.”

Minnesota football’s Tanner Morgan is questionable at best for this matchup. Teams tend to play it safe when it comes to concussions, so it would be surprising to see Morgan suit up on Saturday. Thamel then revealed a more hopeful outlook for Penn State football’s Sean Clifford.

“Sean Clifford is also a game-time decision. He practiced this week, I would expect him to try to tough it out and go. He has a better shot to play than Morgan.”

Penn State would gain an advantage should Clifford play and Morgan sit. Nevertheless, Minnesota still has a chance of upsetting the odds on the road. The Nittany Lions are favored by just under a touchdown, but it will be interesting to see how these injuries impact the odds ahead of gametime.

Penn State football and Minnesota football will face off at 7:30 PM EST on Saturday.