Coming off of a role in Paramount's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Hugh Grant is in talks for his next project.

It's being reported that Grant is in talks for Heretic, a new horror film from the creators of A Quiet Place, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. A24 will distribute the film.

While the synopsis is unknown, Deadline's report states that it's rumored that the film will “center on two young women of faith who are lured into a cat-and-mouse game in the home of an eccentric man.”

Hugh Grant is a legend of the industry, with roles in the likes of Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Love Actually, and About a Boy. In recent years, he starred in the likes of Paddington 2, and The Undoing, and had a surprise cameo in Glass Onion. He also starred in two of Guy Ritchie's latest films — The Gentlemen and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre. Coming up, he'll appear in Wonka and The Regime. In Dungeons & Dragons, Grant played the film's antagonist, Forge. The film also starred Chris Pine, Michelle Rodgriguez, Regé-Jeane Page, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis.

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods were the pair behind A Quiet Place — an original horror film that was a box office smash hit and spawned a franchise (one sequel and a prequel incoming to date). Earlier this year, they wrote, produced, and directed the sci-fi film 65 for Sony — a film starring Adam Driver. They also executive produced and contributed to the script of The Boogeyman for 20th Century — the latest Stephen King adaptation.