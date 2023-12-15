Hugh Grant jokes he won't feed his kids if they dislike Wonka after not enjoying Paddington.

Hugh Grant's kids did not like Paddington 2, his last collaboration with Paul King. He hopes that Wonka goes the other way, otherwise, punishments will be served.

No food for the critics

Talking to USA Today, Grant revealed that his kids will be seeing Wonka next week. However, they best hope that they enjoy it more than Paddington 2.

“But if they don't like it and tell me how marvelous I am, I won't feed them,” the Wonka star said. “They know the rules.”

Hugh Grant is an award-winning actor known for his roles in Maurice, Sense and Sensibility, Bridget Jones's Diary, and Love Actually. Recently, he has starred in a couple of Guy Ritchie's films, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., The Gentlemen, and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.

Earlier this year, Grant starred in another blockbuster, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Coming up, Grant will star in Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story — with Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, and Jim Gaffigan — and Heretic for A24.

He did play Phoenix Buchanan in King's Paddington 2. The film was a huge hit, grossing over $225 million at the box office, even if his kids didn't enjoy it.

In Paul King's Wonka, Grant plays an Oompa Loompa named Lofty. He encounters Timothée Chalamet's titular character on several occasions in the film.

Wonka follows the early days of the titular chocolatier. After making a bad deal with Mrs. Scrubitt (Olivia Colman), he is stuck indebted to her. Despite this, with the help of Noodle (Calah Lane), he continues selling chocolate much to the chagrin of his competitors.