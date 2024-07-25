Hugh Jackman has some tough love advice for Marvel's next Wolverine. The Greatest Showman star recently reprised the role in Deadpool and Wolverine.

Speaking to Discussing Film, Jackman is “sure” that Marvel will eventually cast another Wolverine. Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, confirmed this talking to the outlet. While he claims they have no “immediate plans” to replace Jackman, it is “inevitable.”

Whoever plays the part next, Jackman believes that the next iteration “will be in a very different style and in a different way.” After all, Jackman was the first actor to bring the character to life on the big screen and remains the definitive version.

He also recommends that they should not simply do a “Hugh Jackman as Wolverine impression, that would be a pretty big mistake.”

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

Beginning in 2000's X-Men, Jackman began playing the role of Wolverine for Fox's cinematic universe. It is one of Jackman's first roles in his career. He continued playing the role until 2017, appearing in six X-Men movies and leaving a trilogy of his own.

His time as the character ended in 2017's Logan, directed by James Mangold. That was thought to be his final ride as the character until Deadpool and Wolverine.

Outside of playing Wolverine, Hugh Jackman is known for his roles in The Prestige, Les Misérables, Prisoners, and The Greatest Showman. He has also had voice roles in Flushed Away, Happy Feet, and Rise of the Guardians.

In 2019, Jackman embarked on his first-ever concert tour. Throughout the 90-date extravaganza, Jackman visited Europe, North America, and Oceania from May 7, 2019, through October 20, 2019.

The show featured material from The Greatest Showman, his Broadway work, and Hollywood musical numbers. He toured with a live orchestra.

What is Deadpool and Wolverine?

Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Deadpool and Wolverine. It is the first time in over seven years that Jackman has played the part.

The movie is directed by Shawn Levy, who directed Jackman in Real Steel in 2011. Levy is best known for his work in the Stranger Things franchise but has also directed the Night at the Museum series and Free Guy. He co-wrote the script with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

It picks up a few years after the events of Deadpool 2. By this point, Wade Wilson (Reynolds) has already used Cable's time machine to save his fiancée Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) and his X-Force friends.

However, these actions infringe upon the Time Variance Authority (TVA), who subsequently recruited him for a mission. This mission could send Deadpool to the Sacred Timeline while having major implications for his original universe. In turn, he enlists the help of a Wolverine (Jackman).

Together, they take on Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), the twin sister of Charles Xavier. Matthew Macfadyen also stars in the movie as Mr. Paradox, a TVA agent.

Deadpool and Wolverine is poised to be a big hit. It is forecasting for a huge $360 million opening. This would be a huge turnaround for Marvel movies, which have had lukewarm recent box office success.