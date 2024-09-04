When Hulk Hogan decides to give a long-form interview, like his recent appearance on ImPaulsive with Logan Paul, fans just know that he's going to drop some of the hottest takes imaginable.

The first story to go viral from his appearance was rather straightforward; Hogan boldly declared that not only could Paul become the top attraction in WWE, but he could do so as a babyface, which feels borderline unimaginable at this stage of the game. Unlikely? Yes, but do you know what? That's just an opinion; everyone has an opinion of what could happen, and until it actually does, theoretically, anyone could be correct, even if it feels like a long shot.

Using Chris Benoit as an example of how forgiving wrestling fans can be? Yeah, that isn't just inaccurate, but darn near blastfamous.

“If Chris Benoit can do the crap he did and the fans still love him, you know, they're very forgiving [laughs],” Hogan declared via Cultaholic. “I've made some major mistakes in my personal life. They're very, very forgiving. They forgive you.”

… what the heck? Who has forgiven Benoit for the absolutely horrible things he's done? If anything, one of the few wrestling opinions the IWC can agree on is that Benoit is the lowest of the low and a man worthy of nothing but disdain.

If that was that, then that would have been that, but the Hulkamaniac wasn't done, as he had even less flattering things to say about Bret Hart, who he declared to be one of the hardest people to work with in the business.

“Bret hates everybody. If it's not me, it's Flair, it's Vince. ‘I'll never work for Vince again after what happened to my family,' and then he's back. It just never ends with him. I love Bret to death, man. I started with Bret. I remember when I was in Atlanta, I was in the business for about three years, and I was like 330 pounds, almost 340. I just remember Bret used to live across the hall from me when I was working for Channel 17, Crockett promotion, that I was so big,” Hogan explained via Cultaholic.

“I'd wrestle three guys at once, so I'd pick all three of them up in a bear hug and just ragdoll them. Bret was one of them, but we were just all getting started so it was all fun, but then we got rolling, and man, he says I destroyed his career. You know, it's like, okay, all right, whatever. I just don't get it, man, because I love him to death. He's a good guy, and he was a great asset to the business.”

Alright, so after the Benoit of it all, Hogan is angry that Hart declared he went back on his claim that he would never work for WWE again after… the promotion's negligence killed his brother? Goodness gracious, I get the appeal of bringing on a WWE legend to reminisce about the good old days, but mentioning Benoit and talking smack on “The Hitman?” Especially to someone like Paul, who isn't exactly an encyclopedia of wrestling knowledge? That's just a bad look.

Hulk Hogan claims he didn't exercise creative control in WCW

Elsewhere in his appearance on ImPaulsive, Hogan discussed his time in WCW, where he once again became part of the hottest acts in professional wrestling as the leader of the nWo.

But did you know it almost didn't happen? It's true, according to the Hulkamaniac, Eric Bischoff actually wanted the third man in the faction to be Sting, who had been with the promotion for most of his career. This, however, didn't sit right with Hogan, as he believed that to really optimize a group called “The Outsiders,” their third needed to be an ex-WWE guy, too, of which he was the ultimate ex-WWE guy.

“I called Eric (Bischoff) up, ‘Who is your third man?' We're going to go with Sting.' ‘Bro, he's not WWE.' Scott and Kev are WWE. Sting has nothing to do (with WWE). I'm WWE from head to toe. I'm the third man. Eric goes, ‘Really, will you do it?' ‘Yeah, I'll do it.' Eric didn't even believe I would do it,” Hogan explained via Fightful. “I flew on a jet to Daytona and hid out in a hotel room. I told Eric, ‘Call me when the last match is in the ring before the main event.' Eric didn't even think I was coming from the hotel. He had Sting ready to go. They didn't believe I would do it. I had creative control. I never used it. Never used it the whole time. I didn't use it this night either. When I walked out, Scott and Kevin almost s**t. They had no idea I was coming out. It was kinda cool.”

Alright, is this another one of Hogan's semi-remembered stories, where a fact or two falls by the wayside in favor of a more entertaining tale? Surprisingly enough, no, Bischoff actually confirmed the idea of Sting rounding out the faction earlier this year, with Hogan, in turn, set to take on the faction in the same way “The Crow” did as WCW's baseball-wielding babyface champion. While Hogan pushing Bischoff to be the third in the nWo was technically him exerting creative control, so much so that the former executive still had Sting on deck just in case he changed his mind, in the end, he made the right decision, as it's hard to imagine a New World Order without Hollywood Hogan leading the way.