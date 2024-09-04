When news broke that Hulk Hogan was going to be the guest this week on Logan Paul's ImPaulsive podcast, fans just had to know they were in for a show.

Now, normally, if Paul has a WWE personality on his show, something is going to come out of it, as he has no issue at all taking shots at wrestlers in or out of storyline, breaking down his own matches, or even giving fans a peek behind the curtain in how his unique wrestling journey comes together – having clearly not learned the concept of Kayfabe – but Hulk Hogan? A man who has told some of the tallest tales in the business? A man who practically has a have a clarification at the end of his every story because he'll say things like he was courted by UFC when the two sides never formally talked?

Yeah, this was about as can't miss a podcast as fans will find, and unsurprisingly, Hogan didn't disappoint, as he put over Paul to such a degree that even he looked surprised.

“Watching you my brother, you have an opportunity to be the best big attraction in this business, simply because you got your s**t together,” Hogan said via 411 Mania. “I've never seen anybody get this as quick as you have. I've never seen anybody, since I've been a wrestling fan, since I was in the business, I've never seen anybody pick up on it as quick as you have. Your stuff looks f**kimg believable. There's no holes in your work. So just don't get hurt.”

Interesting stuff, right? The biggest attraction in the business? Well wait, it gets even better, as Hogan decided to double down on his own massive statement, letting Paul and all of his fans know that not only could the “Maverick” become the biggest attraction in the business, but the biggest babyface attraction in the business at that, which feels borderline impossible.

“Watching what you're doing, you have a certain air about you. You're a really good heel naturally, and what is so cool, you're going to make one of the best babyfaces ever when they turn you because the more heat you get, the more they hate you, you're gonna be an awesome babyface,” Hogan noted. “For instance, Bloodline now, they're starting to cheer for Roman. Roman comes back, Bloodline pounds the s**t out of him, [Paul] hits the ring to save Roman. It would get him over bam, instantly. Instantly babyface. It'd be Hulk Hogan babyface personified.”

Alright, technically, Paul has been a babyface in WWE before, but since he signed a more full-time deal with the promotion, he's been working heel for pretty much the entire time, using his brass knuckles to get an edge, talking about how much money he has, and even buying the rights to have the Prime logo in the middle of the ring at PLE's, which was a legitimate business idea but was viewed like something Ted DiBiase did 40 years ago to show off his millions. Thinking someone like Paul can come back from that to become the next John Cena, in addition to, well, everything? Yeah, that might be Hogan's biggest falsification of all.

Hulk Hogan has signed a new deal with WWE

Elsewhere in his appearance on ImPaulsive, Hogan revealed that he has just inked a new five-year contract that will not only keep him in the WWE Universe long-term but present him with some unique business opportunities for the future that he's excited about.

“Working with Vince (McMahon) for all that time, and now working with Nick Khan. I signed a five-year deal. I'm 71 years old in a few weeks. I signed a five-year deal for the licensing and merchandising stuff, and ambassador stuff, if they need me to do something for WrestleMania. I just love doing it. It's definitely different.”

Asked about the difference between working under Vince McMahon and the new regime led by Nick Khan and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Hogan celebrated Khan, who he had dealt with in the past.

“What I feel with the leadership is working with Nick Khan now. He's more, for me, business cut and dry. He doesn't overthink the creative. Nick Khan is strictly business. I said, ‘Hey brother, this art work that hasn't been used for 35 years. I need it for my Real American Beer.' Nick Khan says, ‘Let me get back to you in a couple of days.' ‘No rush.' He calls me back, we talked, I don't want to give numbers, ‘You can use the artwork. I need X amount of percentage out of every million bucks you make.' Instead of me paying you guys hundreds and thousands of dollars, and potentially millions of dollars, I can go out for $300 bucks and have someone do this artwork that is reasonably similar, maybe reasonably confusing. Nick goes, ‘Let me just give it to you.' Good, we're on same team, brother. Nick was really cool. He made it really easy on me. Vince was great, too, but I don't know if Vince would make that quick of a decision. Nick has been very easy, supportive, and helpful.”

Alright, so outside of securing artwork for a beer, what other kind of opportunities could Hogan be seeking, especially now that his new stock is elevated in some circles for a… unique speech at the RNC? Only time will tell, but with five years to work with, it's safe to say WWE fans will see more Hogan on television soon, likely on the first RAW on Netflix on January 6th.