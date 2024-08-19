When it comes to certified Vince McMahon haters, few are as high profile and long-lasting as Bret Hart, the former WWF Champion and leader of the Hart Foundation, who has been feuding with the former Chairman of the Board both work and shoot since the Montreal Screwjob back in the 1990s.

Now even at the time, fans were widely in Hart's corner, as he was “screwed” out of his title, was released from the promotion after signing an incredibly lucrative long-term deal, and watched his brother lose his life due to the production staff's negligence, but now that Mr. McMahon is in hot water for the allegations presented his way by Janel Grant and others, Hart is circling back on his criticisms of the and former Chairman, including his decision to pop him in the kisser after Survivor Series 1997, as he detailed in a victory lap appearance on the Attitude Era podcast.

“The Montreal Screwjob and all the lies and things they did to me. I have so much respect for what I did. If you were in my shoes, after everything that I did for them, for them to do what they did to me. I always hear this crap like I heard Undertaker say, ‘They had to do what they were going to do. There was no other option.' Bulls**t. I had another six weeks left on my contract. There were a million things that could have been done. It was a case of liars, cheaters, backstabbers, and guys that made that moment happen. Shawn, Triple H, Vince McMahon. I wish I knocked them all out. I have no regrets. It was the single greatest thing I ever did,” Hart told the Attitude Era podcast via Fightful.

“All I'll say is this. Jimmy Snuka came up to me about three years after the Montreal Screwjob. He came up to me and shook my hand. He goes, ‘I want to shake the hand of the man that knocked out Vince McMahon. Everybody talked about doing it.' He lied and screwed over so many guys. ‘Everybody talked about doing it, but the one guy who did it was you.' That's why he shook my hand. I think it says more about my real personality. I was never a hothead or a guy that acted out and went off and punched everybody that I wanted to.

“If you were in my shoes that day, Vince was calling my bluff. He was going to confront me and wanted me to back down and take the high road. It was a gamble that he made and he thought he was going to try and get into a little altercation with me. He wanted it to be a pull-apart. Everybody pulls us apart, and he can act like he stood his ground against me. In those fleeting seconds of having to think about this, ‘I can't believe Vince McMahon is actually going to confront me.' I didn't charge him. We actually walked up to each other and locked up like a wrestling match. Then I knocked him out with one punch and it was the greatest punch I ever threw. Absolutely beautiful uppercut. I lifted him about a foot off the ground, broke my hand. It was the sweetest punch I ever threw. I wouldn't change anything about it. Vince McMahon can rot in h*ll.”

You know, you have to give it to Hart; Mr. McMahon did screw over a lot of people during his prime within the WWE Universe, where he thought he was an unflappable authority figure not just on screen but behind the scenes too. Now that he's gone, wrestlers like Hart can speak openly about what they experienced, and fans will celebrate them for it, especially when the story gives a whole new meaning to the term Sweet Chin Music.

Mark Henry delivers a brutal take on Vince McMahon

With Mr. McMahon gone, the WWE Universe can now fully reveal everything the former Chairman of the Board has done to wresters, support staff, and the office employees in Stamford, Connecticut, but not everyone is fully out on board with revealing the ugly behavior they witness on the road with WWE.

Need proof? Well, look no further than Mark Henry, who, after watching his contract come to an end with AEW, had some oddly nice things to say about his former boss on Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw that you really have to read to believe.

“He’s going through a tough time and all of the stuff that happened recently and stuff. I never saw none of that. I never heard no negativity like that…” Henry explained via The Sportster. “Some of those people that y’all talking about suffering, their suffering got worse when the money ran out. Like, where was the suffering when they were getting BMWs and a million dollars? Did that pacify the suffering? Because if you are suffering, you should suffer all the time, right? Nothing should get in the way of that. I don’t know. I just come from a different time.”

… yikes, right?

Now sure, did Mr. McMahon make a lot of people a lot of money? Yes, but no amount of BMWs or financial reward justifies the actions he's put upon others, with the current reckoning against Mr. McMahon clearly proving that point. Even if Henry plans to work with WWE more in the future, accusing some members of the promotion, past and present, of not suffering sufficiently is a really bad look under this or any regime.