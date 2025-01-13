Following getting booed on the Netflix premiere of Monday Night Raw, WWE Legend Mark Henry revealed that Hulk Hogan once turned down an HBCU tour.

Hogan appeared on the premiere of Raw to promote that the WWE inked a partnership with him and his beer brand Real American Beer, which will receive significant promotion during WWE events in the duration of the partnership. When Hogan came out to do a promo promoting the beer he was loudly booed with the crowd's reaction becoming a trending topic online the hours following the show.

Henry discussed Hogan's refusal to do the HBCU tour on TMZ Sports. Henry was unsurprised by how the crowd reacted to Hogan given his past incendiary remarks.

“Anytime that you consider the Mount Rushmore in the top 10 of wrestling all time, Hogan is always going to be in that top 10. But right now, you know, with the social climate and the things that he said and does and his lack of effort to try to fix it, people are going to come down on it,” Henry said in the interview.

However, Henry said that he attempted to help him move past it.

“He never wanted to go forward and fix it. So, you know, that’s what happens when you think that everything is going to go away. It’s not going to go away,” Henry said. “I offered to say, ‘Hey, let’s do a tour of the Black colleges, law schools, and explain what happened,'” he said. “He didn’t want to do that.”

Henry emphasized that he never had a issue with Hogan before news of his incendiary remarks were made public.

“I never had an issue with him before I heard all of the stuff,” he said. “And even then, I believe in giving second chances. Anybody that knows me knows that I’m a fix-it person. I’m not going to dwell on the negative. I’m not going to talk about the past. We’re going forward.”