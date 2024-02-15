The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Arizona Coyotes as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Carolina Hurricanes are in the desert to take on the Arizona Coyotes Friday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Coyotes prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Hurricanes are 30-17-5 this season, and they have won three of their last five games. This includes a win over the Coyotes. They won that game 3-1. Jesper Fast, Martin Necas, and Dmitry Orlov were the three goal scorers in the win. The Hurricanes were extremely impressive in the defensive zone in the game. They allowed just 11 shots on target, and Antti Raanta saved 10 of them. Carolina will look to have the same kind of success in this game.

The Coyotes are 23-25-4 this season, but they have lost their last seven games. As mentioned, the Coyotes put just 11 puck on net in their loss against the Hurricanes. Logan Cooley was the lone goal scorer for the Coyotes. Connor Ingram played well in net as he made 36 saves on 39 shots. The bad news is Ingram has been listed as out, so the Coyotes are down one of their best goaltenders.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Coyotes Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -188

Arizona Coyotes: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +155

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Coyotes

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports South, KASW/Arizona 61

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hurricanes Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Hurricanes will win this game in the defensive zone. They held the Coyotes to just 11 shots on net in their first matchup, which is extremely impressive. It becomes very hard to win games if you do not get a lot of shots on net. The Hurricanes already do a good job in goal, so if they can have another game making sure the Coyotes do not get a lot of clean shots off, they will win this game.

In their last seven games, the Coyotes have take just 23.71 shots per game. In those same games, they are averaging just 2.29 goals. The Hurricanes are one of the better teams in net, and the Coyotes are really struggling to score. With that, the Hurricanes should be able to easily cover this spread.

Why The Coyotes Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona was having a good year until this losing streak. Their scoring has taken a big hit, and they need to turn that around. The fact is they have not taken enough shots to be competitive. Arizona has taken at least 25 shots 29 times this season. In those games, the Coyotes are 17-9-3. Arizona is a pretty good team when they put puck on net. If they can put pressure on the goaltender, they will win this game at home.

The Coyotes need to get to the three-goal mark. When they score at least three goals this season, the Coyotes are 18-7-3. Scoring at least three goals seems to be the key to their success, and they need to score that much against the Hurricanes. If they do, they will at least cover the spread.

Final Hurricanes-Coyotes Prediction & Pick

The Coyotes are not playing well as of late. They are not putting any pressure on the defense, and teams are taking advantage. I expect the Hurricanes to take advantage once again. I will take Carolina to cover the spread.

Final Hurricanes-Coyotes Prediction & Pick: Carolina Hurricanes -1.5 (+128)