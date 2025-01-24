ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Metropolitan Division battle as the Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Islanders. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Islanders prediction and pick.

The Hurricanes come into the game at 30-16-3 on the year, which places them in second place in the Metropolitan Division. Last time out, the Hurricanes faced the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets struck twice in the first period to take the 2-0 lead. Still, The Hurricanes would score five goals in the first 11:34 of the second period to take the lead. The Blue Jackets would get two back in the period though. The Hurricanes scored twice in the third, as Frederick Andersen, making his second start since returning from injury, got the win.

Meanwhile, the Islanders are 19-20-7 on the year, placing them in last place in the Metropolitan Division. This has the Islanders considering selling at the trade deadline. In their last game before Friday night, they also faced the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets struck first on a Kent Johnson goal to take the lead. Still, the Islanders would come back. Bo Horvat scored just 43 seconds into the second period to tie the game. The Islanders would take the lead on a shorthanded goal, and then Bo Horvat would score again to make it 3-1. After a scoreless this period, the Islanders took the 3-1 win. The Islanders will face the Flyers on Friday night.

Here are the Hurricanes-Islanders NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Islanders Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -200

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-158)

Moneyline: +164

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs Islanders

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hurricanes' top line is led by Sebastian Aho, who is second on the team in points this year. He comes into the game with 15 goals and 34 assists on the year, including two goals and 15 assists on the power play this year. He is joined on the top line by Andrei Svechnikov. Svechnikov comes in with 15 goals and 19 assists while sitting fourth on the team in points.

The second line is led by Martin Necas who leads the team in assists and points. He comes into the game with 16 goals and 39 assists, good for 55 total points. Necas has also been solid in power play, with seven goals and 15 assists this year. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes also get production from the blue line. Shayne Gostisbehere is fifth on the team in points, coming in with six goals and 22 assists this year.

Pyotr Kochetov is expected to be in goals for the Hurricanes in this one. He is 18-9-2 on the year with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. He is 3-1-1 in his last five games but has given up three or fewer goals in each of his last five starts.

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

The combination of Anders Lee and Bo Horvat leads the top line. Lee has scored 20 goals and added 16 assists this year, good for 36 total points. Lee has four goals and two assists on the power play. Horvat is second on the team in points, coming in with 16 goals and 19 assists this year. Joining them on the top line is Mathew Barzal. Barzal has played in just over half of the team games this year, but he has six goals and 12 assists in those games.

The second line is led by Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri. Nelson is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with 13 goals and 15 assists. Meanwhile, Palmieri is third on the team in points coming in with 12 goals and 17 assists this year.

With Ilya Sorokin expected to play on Friday night, it will be Marcus Hogberg in goal for this game. He is 2-2-0 with a 1.32 goals-against average and a .952 save percentage. He has allowed just one goal in each of his last three starts, going 2-1 in those games.

Final Hurricanes-Islanders Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Hurricanes come into the game winning four straight games. They score 3.37 goals per game this year and have scored 16 goals in the last four games. Further, they are eighth in the NHL in goals against per game. Meanwhile, the Islanders are scoring just 2.65 goals per game this year, while having the worst power play and penalty kill in the NHL. The Islanders are also 15th in the NHL in goals-against per game. Take the Hurricanes in this one.

Final Hurricanes-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (+128)