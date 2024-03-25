The Carolina Hurricanes will face off with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the fourth time this season on Tuesday night, with the Hurricanes winning two games and the last two meetings going to overtime. The Hurricanes have won six of the last seven meetings, dating back to the beginning of last season. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Penguins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Hurricanes had a disappointing loss over the weekend, a 7-6 shootout loss to the pesky Washington Capitals. However, head coach Rod Brind Amour unsurprisingly had the team focused back in on their defensive effort to take down the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Sunday evening. The Hurricanes have won eight of their last ten games, taking 17 of 20 points. They are one point away from catching the Rangers for first in the Metropolitan Division. This game will have a special place in the hearts of Penguins fans, as Jake Guentzel returns to Pittsburgh with his new team for a heartwarming tribute to the former Stanley Cup champion.
Penguins fans haven't had much to cheer about since the trade deadline. Pittsburgh traded away longtime fan favorite Guentzel, signaling the beginning of a rebuild/retool. New general manager Kyle Dubas will have some difficult decisions to make in the offseason with franchise legends Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. The Penguins have lost eight of their last ten games, including a heartbreaking loss to the Avalanche on Saturday. Pittsburgh grabbed a 4-0 lead thanks to four points from Crosby, but the Avalanche stormed back and took the win 5-4 in overtime.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Penguins Odds
Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+128)
Moneyline: -184
Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-154)
Moneyline: +152
Over: 6.5 (+100)
Under: 6.5 (-122)
How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Penguins
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Hurricanes Will Cover The Spread/Win
The vibes couldn't be higher for the Hurricanes right now. Their offense has reached a new level thanks to the acquisitions of Guentzel and Evgeni Kuznetsov. Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, and Guentzel are moving into contention to be one of the league's top lines. Kuznetsov is beginning to look like the star he used to be in Washington. Carolina needs to get over the playoff hump, and their goaltending tandem/offensive resurgence is the perfect formula to get it done.
The Penguins are doing everything they can to give away games, and they will struggle to stop the Hurricanes' offense, much like the Colorado game on Sunday. The Hurricanes goaltending tandem is playing at another level right now and will shut down the Penguins' offense better than Alexandar Georgiev.
Why The Penguins Will Cover The Spread/Win
There aren't many reasons to back the Penguins, continuing to find ways to lose games heartbreakingly. Their recent breakdown against the Avalanche to give up a four-goal lead was the latest. If anyone had a money-line ticket and watched a vintage four-point Sidney Crosby performance end in a loss, they may be soured to the Penguins for the rest of the season. However, the Penguins offense has been clicking well, scoring 14 goals over their last four games. If the Penguins can get some saves from Alex Nedeljkovic or Tristan Jarry, they could steal a win at home. Nedeljkovic and Jarry have shown flashes of brilliance at points this season, and we need them to do it again in this game.
Final Hurricanes-Penguins Prediction & Pick
How can you bet against the Hurricanes? Their goaltending has been lights out, and the offense is hitting its stride. The team will do anything to get Jake Guentzel a win in his return to Pittsburgh, and the Penguins have no answers for their struggles.
Final Hurricanes-Penguins Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (+128)