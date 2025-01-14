ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Carolina Hurricanes hit the road as they face the Buffalo Sabres. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Sabres prediction and pick.

The Hurricanes come into the game at 26-15-3 on the year, which is good for third in the Metropolitan Division. They are just a point behind the Devils and six points behind the Capitals in the division. This has the Hurricanes looking to upgrade their roster at the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks struck first in the first period on Jansen Harkins's first goal of the year. After a scoreless second period, they would extend the lead, but the Hurricanes would come back. They scored early in the third, and then with 56 seconds left in the game, Seth Jarvis tied it. Still, Cutter Gauthier would score his second of the game to win the game for the Ducks in overtime.

Meanwhile, the Sabres are 16-22-5, sitting in last place in the Atlantic Division. This has the Sabres looking to sell parts at the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the Seattle Kraken. The Sabres took the early lead on a Sam Lafferty goal in the first period. Jack Quinn would add a goal in the period to make it 2-0. Still, the Kraken would score twice in the second period, and then add four goals in the third period as the Kraken went on to win the game 6-2.

Here are the Hurricanes-Sabres NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Sabres Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline:-188

Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +155

Over: 6.5 (+114)

Under: 6.5 (-140)

How To Watch Devils vs Sabres

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hurricanes' top line is led by Sebastian Aho, who is second on the team in points this year. He comes into the game with 13 goals and 31 assists on the year, including two goals and 14 assists on the power play this year. Seth Jarvis and Jack Roslovic join Aho on the top line. Jarvis is fourth on the team in points and comes in with 13 goals and 18 assists on the year. Roslovic leads the team in goals this year, coming into the game with 17 goals and eight assists.

Martin Necas leads the team in points and assists this year while sitting second in goals and playing on the second line. He comes into the game with 15 goals and 35 assists, good for 50 total points. Necas has also been solid in power play, with seven goals and 14 assists this year. Meanwhile, Andrei Svechnikov has been solid as well. He is currently playing on the third line and is third on the team in points. He has 15 goals and 17 assists this year, with nine goals and six assists on the power play.

Pytor Kochetokov is expected to be in goal for the Hurricanes. He is 16-9-2 on the year with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Kochetokov has been solid as of late, with five straight games allowing three or fewer goals, and three of the five having a save percentage over .905. He is 2-2-1 in those five games.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to be in goal for the Sabres. He is 13-13-4 with a 3.02 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. He has allowed five or more goals in two of the last four games but is 2-1-1 in the last four.

Why the Sabres Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Sabres is led by Tage Thompson. Thompson leads the team in goals and points this year. He has scored 19 goals and added 15 assists for his 34 points. Further, he has four goals and six assists on the power play. Jason Zucker joins Thompson on the top line, and he is third on the team in points. Zucker has 15 goals and 16 assists. He also has eight goals and six assists on the power play. Dylan Cozens rounds out the line, and he has nine goals with 12 assists.

JJ Peterka is second on the team in points while playing from the second line this year. Peterka has ten goals and 22 assists, with three goals and seven assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Alex Tuch, who is fourth on the team in points with 14 goals and 17 assists this year.

Final Hurricanes-Sabres Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Hurricanes are tenth in the NHL in goals-against per game while scoring 3.34 goals per game. Meanwhile, the Sabres are 27th in the NHL in goals against per game, while scoring just 3.02 goals per game. The Sabres have struggled heavily this year, so take the Hurricanes in this one.

Final Hurricanes-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (+132)