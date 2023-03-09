HyperX and Riot Games will continue their exclusive partnership for the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) this 2023.

Today, Riot Games and HyperX announced a multi-year partnership extension for the VCT, making HyperX the exclusive partner for keyboards, mice, and mousepads for the prestigious FPS tournament. This partnership will see HyperX supporting the tournament on all of its events, including the inaugural VCT LOCK//IN tournament, the upcoming Masters Tokyo, and the Champions event in Los Angeles. After the regular season of this year’s VCT, HyperX will continue its support through the Game Changers Championship in Q4 2023, as well as the next tournaments to be added to the VCT calendar in 2024 and beyond.

The partnership will definitely pay dividends for both HyperX and Riot Games. This year, VCT debuted its new league model and competitive ecosystem consisting of three international leagues – VCT Americas, VCT EMEA, and VCT Pacific – composed of 30 franchised teams, plus two dozen local Challenger leagues around the world feeding into the international scene.

“HyperX is excited to continue our Founding Partner role with the VALORANT gaming franchise in bringing better gaming experiences, together,” says HyperX Head of Global Gaming Partnerships Jessany van ’t Hoff. “Gaming is something we experience at home, with friends, and during special gaming events like VALORANT tournaments, and HyperX is proud to be part of this enthusiastic community.”

HyperX is dubbed as a founding partner for its important role in helping Riot Games launch the very first tournament of VCT. Since its launch in 2020, VALORANT has remained on top of the esports landscape and is still one of the fastest-growing games in the world with its 2022 Grand Final attracting a record-setting 1.5 million peak viewership.

“As a founding partner of the VCT, HyperX has been a valuable asset to the growth of our sport from the beginning, and we’re thrilled to extend our relationship as VCT embarks on its third season under a new global league structure,” says VALORANT Esports Global Head Leo Faria. “We at Riot are deeply invested in building long-term sustainability across our global esports, and we’re happy to have HyperX and their award-winning products along for the ride.”

To learn more about the new 2023 VCT Season and its structure, you can find more information on Riot’s website.