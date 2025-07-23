North Carolina football enters 2025 ushering in the Bill Belichick era. One future Atlantic Coast Conference rival coach of Belichick dropped a bold statement during media days. Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi believes he'll see UNC on Dec. 6 — for the ACC title.

Narduzzi sent out the massive prediction in Charlotte Wednesday. He's confident his Panthers will compete for the conference championship. But he doesn't believe Dabo Swinney at Clemson or even Rhett Lashlee at SMU is going to stand across from him.

He's envisioning the eight-time Super Bowl winning head coach on the opposite sideline.

“I expect them to be in the championship game against Pitt this year,” Narduzzi shared via Chandler Vessels of On3/Rivals. “You got Bill Belichick, you better be, right?”

Interest has spiked at Chapel Hill for UNC football. Tickets sales are increasing for the Belichick-led Tar Heels. Now Narduzzi is the first opposing coach to fuel the hype of Belichick/UNC for this fall.

Do Pittsburgh/North Carolina have talent for ACC title run?

The Panthers pulled one critical move to energize the 2025 season among their fans. Offensive coordinator Kade Bell locked in a new extension and bump in pay during March. Bell improved the offense last season during their 7-6 campaign.

Now Pitt welcomes back 14 starters including quarterback Eli Holstein. The Pitt QB suffered a brief injury scare versus Louisville. He still managed to throw 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions and racked up 2,225 yards.

Meanwhile in Chapel Hill, Belichick is winning over fans thanks to his renewed college football recruiting efforts. Belichick pulled a stunning flip on July 16 by landing ex-Ohio State commit Jakob Weatherspoon. North Carolina landed four-star Calvin Thomas too, while courted by Texas and Michigan.

The incoming UNC head coach, however, is dealing with roster attrition. The ‘Heels may need to turn to South Alabama QB transfer Gio Lopez, who arrived in April. Max Johnson is returning from a severe leg injury, though, and will vie to reclaim QB1 duties.

Expectations are rising on the UNC campus, but not entirely throughout the nation. National outlet Athlon Sports predicted UNC finishing ninth in its annual CFB preview. Pitt ranks above the ‘Heels at eighth.