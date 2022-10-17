‘I know what the numbers are’: Warriors GM Bob Myers gets brutally honest on bonkers tax situation

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to keep the good times rolling heading into the 2022-23 season. The Draymond Green/Jordan Poole incident may have ruffled some feathers, but it looks like it’s in the rearview mirror for the most part. The Warriors committed to their current core by extending Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins right before the season, but they may have a sizable luxury tax problem on their hands.

The Warriors payroll has been over the luxury tax threshold for some time now, and these extensions certainly won’t help that. They are set to have a total payroll of nearly $500 million next season when accounting for their payments for eclipsing the tax threshold, which would be unprecedented in the NBA. That may seem like a problem, but Warriors general manager Bob Myers assured everyone that he knew what the team’s financials looked like when making these deals.

“I know what the numbers are. … I cannot evaluate what we are going to do next season until we see what happens this season. I just know this: There’s a huge commitment to winning. There always has been, and I believe there always will be. I am lucky to be in an [ownership] group that believes that. Their actions prove it.” – Bob Myers, ESPN

Golden State’s front office hasn’t been shy in their desire to spend well above the luxury tax threshold in order to field a championship team, and they are certainly putting their money where their mouth is.

Many teams had been upset about the Warriors spending prior to these deals, and a pair of long-term extensions for Poole and Wiggins likely won’t make them any happier. Golden State wants to compete, and they have a very strong roster, but it may end up costing them dearly in the future.