What better way to open your campaign than a near-flawless 55-0 win in your first game of the season? Well, that’s exactly what Alabama did on Saturday as they coasted to victory against a hapless Utah State side on Saturday. Despite the huge win, however, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban still found himself in a bit of a foul mood after the game.

Saban wasn’t disappointed with his team’s performance. After all, Alabama football’s domination over their opponents was a clear indication of this team’s credentials this season. What caught the ire of the 70-year-old head coach, however, was how the media kept pressing him about his squad’s depth chart:

“You guys need to get off the depth chart a little bit,” Saban stated. “Forget about who started and who didn’t.”

Saban was asked about the changes he made on the roster before the game wherein Javion Cohen found himself starting at left guard despite being listed on the second team in the depth chart. He took the place of Kendall Randolph, who was shifted to right guard. Emil Ekiyor, who missed five days of practice before the game, ended up not starting at all. When questioned about his last-minute tweaks, Saban seemed irked.

“My biggest issue on the whole team was the day the depth chart came out,” Saban continued. “So, you may have seen the last one. Because that’s all you worry about. … I know ya’ll think I’m crazy and it doesn’t bother me at all. It doesn’t bother me one bit.”

Nick Saban after the game on the competition and the depth chart "I know ya'll think I'm crazy and it doesn't bother me one bit" pic.twitter.com/xT4VkUttLA — Chris McCulley (@ChrisMcCulleyTV) September 4, 2022

Nick Saban reiterated that he sees the competition within his team as a good thing as his players fight for their minutes. He also made it abundantly clear that he is not a fan of these depth charts.