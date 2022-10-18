Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was recently a guest on teammate and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey’s podcast, and one of the biggest takeaways from that episode was Ramsey’s admission in front of Stafford that he had his doubts about whether the former Detroit Lions signal-caller was the right man to handle the QB chores in LA (h/t Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire).

“I gotta admit to the camera, to you, before you became my quarterback, I was not a believer,” Jalen Ramsey admitted. “It’s a fact. I was not a believer. I knew you had the stats. I knew you had Detroit turnt up as much as they could be turnt up. But I wasn’t a believer. I was like, ‘Man, is he the guy who’s gonna get us over the hump?’ I remember I was in Hawaii, Sean (McVay) called me, and y’all were in Mexico, I guess. And he said, ‘We’re gonna get Matthew Stafford.’ And I said, ‘Well (expletive), now I believe. I don’t care, I’m a believer now.’”

Sean McVay had already told his story before about how he was all in on the idea of acquiring Matthew Stafford, but that was the complete opposite of what was going on in the mind of Jalen Ramsey.

As it turns out, it was Stafford who was the right answer under center for the Rams, as he led the team to a win in Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jalen Ramsey is going to hope that Stafford will be able to turn it up soon for the Rams, who are just 3-3 after the first six weeks of the 2022 NFL season.