Sean McVay wanted to let his ‘motherf***ing nuts hang’ and trade for Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams finally climbed the mountain last year after coming close in recent years, winning Super Bowl LVI. Arguably the biggest difference was the play of quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams traded for the Pro Bowl quarterback prior to last season, a move spearheaded by Sean McVay.

According to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, Rams head coach Sean McVay was the biggest proponent of the trade. He reportedly had one of the greatest, yet most profanity-laced pleas of all-time.

Sean McVay has a message for the Rams’ doubters 👀 @SethWickersham goes behind the scenes of McVay’s relentless approach to footballhttps://t.co/IVeFN27r13 pic.twitter.com/bQO1sSouST — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 9, 2022

“Here’s the f***ing deal, OK? We can sit here and exist, and be OK winning nine to 11 games, and losing in the f***ing divisional round and feel like, ‘Oh, everything’s OK.’ Or, we could let our motherf***ing nuts hang, and go trade for this f***ing quarterback, and give ourselves a chance to go win a f***ing world championship. You ready to f***ing do this or what?”

Apparently, McVay hit the mark with his speech.

Sean McVay learned that Stafford happened to be staying at the hotel in Cabo San Lucas last January. That prompted the reported famous poolside sit down between the quarterback and the coach. During the meeting, the two men had a couple of drinks. After that meeting, McVay went back to his hotel room. It was there that he had a FaceTime meeting with the Rams brass and spewed the impassioned speech that changed the NFL.

A few days later, the Rams pulled off the trade for Stafford, sending Jared Goff to Detroit. The rest is history.