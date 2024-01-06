"I would never shoot a 'r---' scene in a movie" - Ice Cube

Ice Cube has offered a robust response to Katt Williams‘ recent revelations about the making of “Friday After Next” during an explosive interview on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, Deadline reports.

Clarifying multiple aspects discussed by Williams, Ice Cube addressed the statements made about the film, particularly the alleged dispute over a rape scene. Williams claimed that he objected to a rape scene involving his character, Money Mike, in the original script. Ice Cube vehemently denied this, asserting, “I would never shoot a rape scene in a movie, especially Friday, where you actually see this happening on camera. That ain’t my style.”

“Rape is never funny, no matter who it happens to or what the circumstances are.” – Katt Williams discusses working on Friday After Next on Club Shay Shay 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/NX6G8d57CW — 247 Live Culture (@247LC) January 3, 2024

Furthermore, Ice Cube refuted the notion that the controversial “plier joke” was ever intended to be filmed, emphasizing that such content doesn't align with his directorial approach in any of his films. He stressed that despite differences in memory, no discussion about a rape scene ever occurred during the production of “Friday After Next.”

Addressing Williams' involvement in the film, Ice Cube acknowledged that while they already had Money Mike's role scripted, Katt Williams brought substantial creative input that expanded the character. He praised Williams' performance, highlighting how the actor's on-set magic led to an increase in the role's significance.

On the topic of compensation and disparities in pay, Ice Cube urged actors to reflect on their career trajectory, indicating that being part of “Friday” could have influenced their career paths.

While acknowledging different perspectives after two decades, Ice Cube underscored his artistic integrity and reaffirmed his commitment to creating content aligned with his values and vision. The responses aimed to clarify discrepancies in memory and clarify his directorial approach, emphasizing that certain content, like a rape scene, has no place in his filmmaking style.