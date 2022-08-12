‘If we’re making the right decisions’: Mike Vrabel puts Malik Willis on notice after Titans’ preseason debut

The Tennesee Titans and Mike Vrabel got a first look at rookie quarterback Malik Willis. He put up a solid performance in his preseason debut against the Baltimore Ravens.

Willis had a few highlight plays, including a scramble for a touchdown (Tennessee’s only touchdown on the day) and a side-arm completion in the Titans’ loss. The former Liberty University standout ended the day with six of his 11 passes completed for 107 passing yards and 38 rushing yards.

Vrabel still noted that Willis still has plenty of room to improve. According to Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk, the Titans head coach said that Willis has to be more decisive and work on his decision-making.

“He needs to try to throw the ball when guys are open, be more decisive,” Vrabel said of the Titans’ rookie QB, via ProFootballTalk. “We’ll evaluate that, see if there’s a timing issue or what’s going on. Wanted to get him out there, see how he responds. There were some good plays and obviously some plays we’re gonna have to look at the timing on the release and if we’re making the right decisions.”

Vrabel added that he yanked Willis from the game early because of how raw he looked. He split time with Logan Woodside, who threw for 102 yards on 24 attempts (completing 12 of them) and two picks. Although Willis’ performance was superior, he knows that there is work to do. He said that he needs to build more comfort in the passing game and can’t keep relying on his legs. As he builds that comfort, he could become a great dual-threat QB.

Malik Willis is currently the third quarterback on the Titans’ depth chart. His potential should allow him to be the successor to Ryan Tannehill sooner rather than later. Mike Vrabel will be watching his progress closely.