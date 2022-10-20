Devin Booker had revenge on his mind. The Phoenix Suns star played a huge role in his team’s amazing comeback against the Dallas Mavericks in the two teams’ first game of the NBA season. Not only did the Suns stage the fourth-largest comeback win in a season opener in NBA history, but they also got some measure of revenge against the Mavs.

After the game, Devin Booker was asked if last year’s Game 7 loss to the Mavs in the Western Conference Semifinals played a role in the effort he and his teammates displayed. Booker responded with a fiery, NSFW take, per Talkin’ NBA on Twitter.

Devin Booker said, “If you get your a**es kicked, you want to get your get back.” Clearly, the Suns’ NBA playoff loss to the Mavs last year was on Booker’s mind when he took the hardwood Wednesday night.

Booker, who poured in 28 points while playing on a banged-up ankle, helped erase a double-digit fourth quarter deficit to author one of the greatest season-opener comebacks in league history. It might not change what happened in the playoffs last year, but it still had to feel good for the Suns.

Phoenix and Dallas engaged in a series for the ages, with the former taking a 3-2 series lead. But the Mavericks stormed back, winning both Games 6 and 7 by a combined 60 points to stun the Suns. It left a bitter taste in the mouths of Devin Booker and company.

However, they rinsed out some of that bad taste with Wednesday night’s victory.