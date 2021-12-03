IG Model Brittany Renner gives speech on sliding into her DMs to JSU Tigers, thanks to Deion Sanders

Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders was looking for a unique way to send a message to his team, and he came up with just that. Sanders recruited famous Instagram model Brittany Renner to come and give a speech to the football team, and one of the focal points was the topic of sliding into her DM’s.

Renner’s speech, which was shared via Sanders’ Instagram account, warned the Tigers’ players about the dangers that come with being a high-profile athlete.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COACH PRIME (@deionsanders)

In his caption, Sanders acknowledges that his approach is by no means standard, saying “The message may not be for everybody but trust me it’s for somebody.”

Sanders has shown during his time at Jackson State that he wants to do more than coach his players, but guide them to become better young men. Bringing Renner in for a chat with the squad was just one of his unique ways of achieving that.

Renner’s speech featured a ton of funny moments and had the team laughing and cheering along with Sanders. At one point, the model can be heard saying, “Honey, my DM’s are like a Nike store, there’s nothing but checks,” which prompted a hilarious reaction from Sanders. Renner goes on to encourage the athletes to figure out “who loves you for you.”

Renner is very popular on social media, boasting 4.6 million followers on Instagram. She is reportedly has a child with Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington, though the pair have since split up in what was a dramatic ordeal.