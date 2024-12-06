ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Illinois and Northwestern have started the year playing well, but they have yet to prove it against better teams. Illinois has played better than Northwestern, so this will be a good test for both teams. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Illinois-Northwestern prediction and pick.

Illinois is 6-1 this season, but they have not won many games against notable programs. They split games between the power teams they played, with a loss against Alabama but a win against Arkansas. Tomislav Ivisic and Will Riley have been the best players on the team. Illinois has a lot of potential, and they can make a big statement in conference play in this game.

Northwestern is 6-3 this season, with the only notable win coming against UNLV. They also have losses against Dayton, Butler, and Iowa. Brooks Barnhizer and Nick Martinelli have been the engines that make this offense go for the Wildcats. Northwestern has some potential to compete this year in the Big Ten and can make a statement in this game against Illinois at home.

Here are the Illinois-Northwestern College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Illinois-Northwestern Odds

Illinois: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -170

Northwestern: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +140

Over: 142.5 (-105)

Under: 142.5 (-115)

How to Watch Illinois vs. Northwestern

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: BTN

Why Illinois Will Cover The Spread/Win

Illinois' offense has been great this year. They score 89.1 points per game, have a 45.8% field goal percentage, and a 35% three-point shooting percentage. Four Fighting Illini players are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Tomislav Ivisic leading the team with 16.3 points per game. Will Riley is just behind at 15.4 points per game. Kasparas Jakucionis is also the team leader in assists at six per game. The Illini have been great on offense and have been scoring at will this season. Northwestern has been solid on defense, so this is a big challenge. Still, the balance on the Illinois offense has a chance to overwhelm this Northwestern defense. The Illini have more talent and that will be the difference on this side of the court.

Illinois' defense has also been great this year. They allow 61.4 points per game, 36.2% from the field, and 26% from behind the arc. Down low, Ivisic has also been great, averaging 8.9 rebounds per game. Then, two players average at least one block per game, with Morez Johnson leading at 1.6. Finally, two players average at least one steal per game, with Jakucionis and Ivisic tied for the team lead at 1.6 per game. This defense is a big key in this game because the Wildcats have some balance on offense. This is a huge test for the Illini because Northwestern has been an efficient team on offense at least. This matchup will be crucial in this matchup.

Why Northwestern Will Cover The Spread/Win

Northwestern has been inconsistent on offense this year. They score 73.3 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 44.9%, and a three-point percentage of 33.3%. Three Wildcats are averaging over double digits this season, with Brooks Barnhizer leading at 20.2 points per game and then Nick Martinelli averaging 20.1 points per game. Then, Barnhizer also leads in assists at 3.8 per game. This offense has the tools to win, thanks to Barnhizer and Martinelli. This Northwestern offense has had moments of good, but also bad. This is a very tough matchup against Illinois because they are one of the most talented teams the Wildcats have played this year.

Northwestern's defense has also been solid since the start of the year. They allow 64.4 points per game, 42.9% from the field and 31.3% from behind the arc. Off the glass, Barnhizer has also been key, averaging 8.4 rebounds per game. Then, Matthew Nicholson leads the team in blocks at 1.7 per game. Finally, five Wildcats average at least one steal per game, with Justin Mullins leading at 1.9 per game. This defense is a huge key for the Wildcats' success this year. This defense has played well so far and is the better unit than their offense. This defense has the physicality to bother the Illini on defense.

Final Illinois-Northwestern Prediction & Pick

The Fighting Illini are the better team in this game. They are more talented and with Tomislav Ivisic and Will Riley will have the two best players on the court. Brooks Barnhizer and Nick Martinelli carry the Wildcats in this game on offense, but it is not as balanced. The Illini have more ways to beat Northwestern in this game. It will be close, but Illinois should win and cover this game on the road as the better team.

Final Illinois-Northwestern Prediction & Pick: Illinois -3.5 (-110)