Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman won’t have any of those apologies the team’s fans are offering him amid the Eagles’ incredible 2022 NFL season. Roseman believes he’s already made up for his past blunders behind the front office’s desk by bringing a Super Bowl parade to the City of Brotherly Love, and he let at least one fan know about that through this hilarious NSFW exchange following the Eagles’ 29-17 road win over the Houston Texans Thursday night.

A fans sign said Howie you are forgiven for trading for AJ Brown Howie: I’m fucking forgiven for your first fucking Super Bowl? Fuck you!

pic.twitter.com/eSeiz3lXsn — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 4, 2022

If you’re scratching your head just what exactly were those Roseman blunders the fan was apparently talking about, it was likely his front office’s decision to spend high picks on JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Jalen Reagor. Both wide receivers are no longer with the Eagles, certifying their statuses as Eagles draft busts. Arcega-Whiteside was drafted in the second round (57th overall) in 2019, while Reagor was taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by Philly as that year’s 21st selection overall.

Of course, both those picks were made long after Philadelphia won Super Bowl 52 in 2018, when Nick Foles and company overcame the dynastic bunch of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to deliver the Vince Lombardi Trophy to Philly.

Philadelphia could have another Super Bowl parade coming to town at the end of the 2022 NFL season, as the Eagles are soaring, so far. They are the only remaining undefeated team this season, improving to 8-0 after taking care of business in Houston. Up ahead for the Eagles is a clash with the beatable Washington Commanders, whom they had already defeated before back in Week 3 on the road, 24-8.