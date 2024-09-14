Though Indiana vs. UCLA may not exactly scream “Big Ten showdown” just yet, when the Hoosiers and Bruins take the field at the Rose Bowl on Saturday afternoon, it will be the Big Ten opener for both programs this year. The good news for Indiana, who have to make the unusual 2,000 mile trip for a conference matchup, they'll be doing so closer to full health than they were last week, because wide receiver Donaven McCulley will be making his return to the field after missing the Hoosiers' previous game.

“Indiana standout wide receiver Donaven McCulley is expected to play in the Hoosiers’ Big Ten opener vs. UCLA tomorrow, a source tells @247sports/@CBSSports,” tweets college football reporter Matt Zenitz. “The 6-foot-5 McCulley, who was honorable mention All-Big Ten last year, had missed last week due to an injury from Week 1.”

After a brief flirtation with the transfer portal in the offseason, Donaven McCulley decided to return to Bloomington for a fourth season, but the Indianapolis native's senior year got off to a rocky start after he was knocked out the game in the 1st quarter of Indiana's season opening win versus Florida International with a reported injury to his head/neck area. After sitting out all of Indiana's 77-3 blowout win over Western Illinois in Week 2, the big-bodied receiver will be good to go against UCLA.

Even though the Hoosiers offense was firing on all cylinders in Week 2, getting a player of Donaven McCulley's stature back for their first real test of the season will be a tremendous boost. McCulley, who came to Indiana as a four-star quarterback and converted to receiver during ahead of his sophomore season, was the Hoosiers' leading receiver in 2023, hauling in 44 receptions for 644 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Indiana is a 3-point favorite against a UCLA team that had a bye in Week 2 after traveling to Hawaii for their season opener.