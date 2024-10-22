Former Indiana football wide receiver E.J. Williams is commenting about accusations that he quit on the team. Williams is transferring away from Indiana, joining another wideout in Donaven McCulley. The receiver says he wants to recover from an injury, and needs time away from the field to do that.

“I’m not on the team anymore because I opted to get surgery to have a better opportunity to compete at playing time, to be 100% healthy, and help contribute to a great football team next year,” Williams said, per On3. “I made this decision because the team was perfectly fine without me in the game and I also want to have a chance at being able to continue my career at the professional level.”

The receiver held nothing back when it came to denying that he quit on the team.

“While making this decision, my coach saw it as quitting on the team, so if I was to redshirt I wouldn’t be able to come back to the program next season,” Williams added. “I completely understand and respected his decision as he respected mine. It’s no hard feelings or bad blood. I appreciate the entire staff here at IU for everything while I was apart of the program and wish my teammates the best as they continue to compete and dominate this season.”

Indiana football is 7-0 on the season.

Indiana is having a historic season in the Big Ten

The Hoosiers are in the midst of a remarkable turnaround under first-year head coach Curt Cignetti. Cignetti inherited a three win Indiana football program in 2023, and immediately turned them into a Big Ten Conference power.

Williams had seen his production dip with the team. In 2023, he finished the campaign with 23 catches for 281 yards. This season, he had just two receptions for Indiana football for 49 total yards. The wideout never scored a touchdown in Bloomington. Williams started his career at Clemson, before transferring to Indiana in 2023.

The receiver appeared in just three games for the Hoosiers this season. He's been slowed by injuries, going back to the team's training camp in the offseason. There are several schools who will want to add a veteran receiver like Williams. The wideout is 6-foot-4, and 203 pounds. His best season was at Clemson in 2020, when he posted two touchdowns and 306 receiving yards.

Indiana football next plays Washington on Saturday. The Hoosiers are a perfect 4-0 in the Big Ten, and tied for first place in the conference.