The Indiana Hoosiers take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Indiana Minnesota prediction and pick. Find how to watch Indiana Minnesota.
The Indiana Hoosiers have a head coach who is on the hot seat. When reporters and national commentators talk about a coach's buyout numbers, that's a good indicator of a coach's overall job status entering March and the final stretch of the college basketball season. Mike Woodson has simply not done the job in Bloomington. Indiana has standards, and Woodson is not coming all that close to reaching them. One can cite injuries — particularly to Xavier Johnson — as a reason for Indiana's struggles, but an injury to one player shouldn't leave Indiana is such dire straits. The Hoosiers should have the depth and quality to withstand a particular injury to a particular player, and right now, they don't. The Hoosiers are barely above .500 and are not going to make the NCAA Tournament.
Keep in mind that Indiana is falling short of March Madness in a Big Ten Conference which is not that strong. Northwestern and Nebraska are in the top half of the Big Ten. Michigan State and Tom Izzo have struggled this season. Ohio State and Michigan have struggled this season. When the Big Ten has the Michigan schools and Ohio State riding the struggle bus, with Nebraska and Northwestern being comparatively better — not worse — than most of the teams in the conference, Indiana should be in a good spot. Yet, the Hoosiers are not. This is why Woodson is legitimately on the hot seat, with Indiana being in a position to make a run at Kyle Smith of Washington State or another really good coach on the open market in a few weeks. One wonders if a win at Minnesota will cool Woodson's seat, or if this cake is already baked and Indiana is merely waiting until the end of the season to terminate Woodson and search for a coach who can take the Hoosiers back to the Final Four for the first time since 2002.
Here are the Indiana-Minnesota College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Indiana-Minnesota Odds
Indiana Hoosiers: +5.5 (-115)
Minnesota Golden Gophers: -5.5 (-105)
Over: 149.5 (-110)
Under: 149.5 (-110)
How To Watch Indiana vs Minnesota
Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT
TV: Big Ten Network
Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT
Why Indiana Could Cover the Spread
Indiana made a strong second-half rally on the road to beat Maryland this past Sunday. Indiana's players could have quit on Mike Woodson and simply packed it in for the season. Instead, Indiana really came alive and showed the passion and hunger which have been missing — or if not that, at least inadquate — for much of the season. Maybe this IU team is finally understanding (albeit too late) what it really takes to win games. IU might finally be learning how to take an opponent's best punch, not get rattled, and answer with an even better response in crunch time. Maybe this team is ready to make a late-season charge which could save Mike Woodson's job.
Also realize here that Minnesota is a volatile team. The Gophers did beat Penn State this past Saturday at home, but only after falling behind by 20. There isn't a whole lot of consistency with this team, and Indiana can take advantage of that.
Why Minnesota Could Cover the Spread
The Minnesota Golden Gophers did not cover the spread against Penn State, but they are still one of a select few teams to be over 10 games above .500 against the spread this season in college basketball. If you have placed a single bet on the Golden Gophers covering the spread in every game they have played this season, and you invested the same amount of money or units in each game, you have turned out a solid profit. Given Indiana's general mediocrity, and given Minnesota's comeback win against Penn State over the past weekend, the Golden Gophers have a manageable opponent and should take the court with great confidence here.
Final Indiana-Minnesota Prediction & Pick
The Minnesota record against the spread is tempting, but the Gophers also played a horrible first half versus Penn State. Stay away from this game at the start and wait for a live play.
Final Indiana-Minnesota Prediction & Pick: Minnesota -5.5