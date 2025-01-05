ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Sunday with a matchup between Indiana and Penn State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Indiana-Penn State prediction and pick.

In a thrilling Big Ten matchup at the historic Palestra, the Indiana Hoosiers face the red-hot Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State enters with a 4-game win streak and an impressive 12-2 record, led by defensive standout Ace Baldwin, who tops the Big Ten with 2.3 steals per game. The Nittany Lions have dominated recent encounters, winning five of the last seven meetings against Indiana. With Penn State's aggressive defensive pressure and balanced scoring attack, Indiana will need a complete team effort to break the Nittany Lions' momentum in this White Out showdown at the Palestra.

Here are the Indiana-Penn State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Indiana-Penn State Odds

Indiana: +5.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +198

Penn State: -5.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 157.5 (-112)

Under: 157.5 (-108)

How to Watch Indiana vs. Penn State

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win

In a highly anticipated Big Ten clash at the historic Palestra, the Indiana Hoosiers are poised to snap Penn State's four-game winning streak. Despite the Nittany Lions' impressive 12-2 record, Indiana's recent form and offensive firepower give them the edge. The Hoosiers are coming off a convincing 84-74 victory over Rutgers, where they showcased their improved 3-point shooting, draining a season-high 12 triples. This newfound perimeter threat, combined with their dominant inside presence led by sixth-year senior center Oumar Ballo, who recorded a double-double against Rutgers, makes Indiana's offense multidimensional and difficult to defend.

Defensively, Indiana's ability to limit opponents' 3-point shooting will be crucial against Penn State's efficient offense. The Hoosiers held Rutgers without a made 3-pointer for a significant portion of their recent matchup, demonstrating their perimeter defensive prowess. Additionally, Indiana's experience in big games and their hunger to build their NCAA tournament resume will provide extra motivation. With a balanced scoring attack and the momentum from their recent Big Ten success, the Hoosiers are well-positioned to secure a statement win against Penn State and improve their conference standing.

Why Penn State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Penn State Nittany Lions are primed to secure a crucial Big Ten victory against Indiana at the historic Palestra on Sunday. Penn State's impressive 12-2 record, including a perfect 9-0 at home, showcases their dominance this season. The Nittany Lions' high-octane offense, averaging 87.9 points per game (7th in the nation), will be a significant challenge for Indiana's defense. Led by the dynamic duo of Zach Hicks and Ace Baldwin Jr., who combined for 37 points in their recent win over Northwestern, Penn State's balanced attack and ability to force turnovers (17.1 per game, 9th nationally) give them a decisive edge.

Penn State's home-court advantage, even at the neutral Palestra, cannot be overlooked. The Nittany Lions have won 12 straight games dating back to last season when playing as the home team. Their aggressive style of play, evidenced by their ability to get to the free-throw line (setting a Penn State record with 36 made free throws in a Big Ten game against Northwestern), will likely cause problems for Indiana. With Penn State's momentum and the potential to start Big Ten play 3-1 for the first time since the 1995-96 season, the Nittany Lions are poised to outpace the Hoosiers in this White Out showdown.

Final Indiana-Penn State Prediction & Pick

In a highly anticipated Big Ten clash at the historic Palestra, Penn State (12-2, 2-1) looks to continue their impressive run against Indiana (11-3, 2-1) this Sunday. The Nittany Lions enter the game riding a four-game winning streak and boasting the nation's 7th-ranked offense, averaging 87.9 points per game. Led by the dynamic Ace Baldwin Jr., who's averaging 15.0 PPG with a stellar 94.4% free throw percentage, Penn State's aggressive style of play could prove challenging for the Hoosiers. Indiana, coming off a strong 84-74 victory over Rutgers, will rely heavily on Malik Reneau's 14.1 PPG (if available) and Oumar Ballo's rebounding prowess (9.4 RPG) to counter Penn State's high-octane offense. The Hoosiers' improved 3-point shooting could be a key factor, but they'll need to limit turnovers against Penn State's disruptive defense, which forces 17.1 turnovers per game (8th nationally).

While Indiana has shown resilience, Penn State's home court advantage (9-0 at home this season) and recent success against the Hoosiers (winning four of the last five meetings) give them a slight edge. Expect a closely contested battle, but Penn State's offensive firepower and momentum should propel them to an ATS victory at home having Penn State start Big Ten play 3-1 for the first time since the 1995-96 season.

Final Indiana-Penn State Prediction & Pick: Penn State -5.5 (-120), Over 157.5 (-112)