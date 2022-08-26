With an Indianapolis Colts preseason Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many will tune in as the starters will play. Ahead of the Buccaneers-Colts game, we’ll be making our Colts preseason Week 3 predictions.

Indianapolis’ biggest offseason move was the change in quarterback, moving on from Carson Wentz and acquiring Matt Ryan. The veteran may not be in his prime anymore, but he’s still an upgrade. Wentz had some great moments last season but also had some plays at times that unraveled.

The Colts have a well-rounded roster, and their improvement at quarterback will help them compete for a playoff spot. While the AFC is going to be highly competitive, they could play at a very high level.

Nevertheless, let’s move on to our Colts Week 3 preseason predictions for this game against the Buccaneers.

Indianapolis Colts Preseason Week 3 Predictions

4. Dezmon Patmon finishes with 50 receiving yards

Dezmon Patmon had a fantastic Week 2 preseason performance against the Detroit Lions. The third-year receiver caught five passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. The Colts don’t have a great receiver room, leaving room for players like Patmon to step up.

Michael Pittman Jr. will be the top wideout for Indianapolis, with Parris Campbell and Alec Pierce slated to be the next guys on the depth chart. Although these receivers will be the top weapons, Patmon could emerge as another weapon in the Colts’ offense if he can consistently perform.

Patmon will be highly motivated to play well and should have another solid game.

3. Colts’ defense forces multiple turnovers

Indianapolis has an excellent defensive unit and made some good offseason additions to make them even better. The Colts signed cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was the Defensive Player of the Year back in 2019. Gilmore has dealt with injuries since but can still be a lockdown corner in the league.

He signed a two-year deal that could be worth $20 million. They also have established players on their defense, like Shaquille Leonard and DeForest Buckner. Leonard is dealing with an injury and may be sidelined for the start of the season. However, even with Leonard out, the Colts’ defense is elite and will continue to force turnovers.

2. Alec Pierce shows out, catches a touchdown

Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce is set to be one of Indy’s top targets in the receiving game this season. The Colts selected Pierce in the second round of the draft out of Cincinnati. Pierce has good size and speed, which could make him an instant impact player.

He has received praise from multiple people in the organization, including wide receivers coach and former Colts star Reggie Wayne, who said, “He’s tough, and I think that’s what a lot of people don’t understand. He’s tough. And that’s what I like about him. He kind of adds another dimension to the room.”

With Ryan playing in this preseason game against the Buccaneers, we will get a look at how the offense will operate in the regular season. Pierce should cash in and catch a touchdown.

1. Matt Ryan plays well

Trading for Matt Ryan was an excellent move for the Colts because it upgraded their quarterback position. While Ryan is getting up in age, he can still play at a high level, and his leadership and experience are very valuable.

Head coach Frank Reich commented on Ryan, saying, “He’s got the ball in his hand; he’s calling the play in the huddle. Listen, these guys are all motivated. Everybody is self-motivated, but also every one of those guys would say, ‘No, push me. Elevate. Somebody step in the huddle and raise the bar.’ That’s what Matt has done.”

While Ryan isn’t playing at the same level he was when he won MVP in 2016, he can still lead a team. Last season, Ryan threw for 3,968 yards on a 67 percent completion percentage while throwing 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Although these numbers aren’t great, they came in a challenging situation. The Atlanta Falcons had a down season, and offensively, Ryan didn’t have a strong offensive line or receiving corps. Having one of the top running backs in Jonathan Taylor will be highly beneficial to his success. Atlanta also didn’t have a good defense to back him up. In this new situation, Ryan has a top-tier defense and a stellar offense around him, which will allow him to thrive.

The Colts have the talent to make a deep playoff run, and this preseason game will help them finalize their depth chart heading into the 2022 campaign.