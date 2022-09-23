The winless Indianapolis Colts will face the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. It’s a competition between two teams with opposing backgrounds and going in different directions. We’ll go through our Indianapolis Colts Week 3 predictions for their game versus the Kansas City Chiefs down below.

After losing two straight games to begin the regular season, things just won’t get any easier this week for Matt Ryan’s Indianapolis Colts. Their efforts to bounce back need to go through no less than superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his red-hot Chiefs.

The Colts have already lost two games they were favored to win, against the Texans and Jaguars in Weeks 1 and 2. Now they face the daunting prospect of playing the 2-0 Chiefs who are coming off extra rest. How will Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs perform on the road in Indianapolis? Can Jonathan Taylor and the Colts recover?

With these questions in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Indianapolis Colts’ Week 3 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

4. Ashton Dulin continues as WR1

With Michael Pittman Jr. remaining hindered and restricted in practice, the onus is on Ashton Dulin to be the Colts’ top wide receiver. Dulin will be targeted 7-8 times and should grab 4-5 receptions for 60 yards or more. In addition, he will score his first receiving touchdown of the season.

Remember that Dulin seemed to be behind Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Parris Campbell on the Colts’ WR depth chart heading into the season. We saw a lot of inconsistency in Week 1 that put those assumptions into question. Pittman, Campbell, and Pierce all had a greater percentage of snaps, but Dulin finished third in targets with six. With Pittman and Pierce still questionable to return, Dulin has clearly taken charge. He should go for solid numbers against Kansas City at home.

3. Matt Ryan goes over 250 yards with 2 INTs

The Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Matt Ryan are off to their worst start in head coach Frank Reich’s and general manager Chris Ballard’s tenures. Sure, being 0-1-1 is far better than being 0-2. Still, if you’re a Colts fan, this kinda feels worse than any of the previous times the team has lost back-to-back games.

One of the most important things Matt Ryan can do to help the Colts win is to avoid turnovers. He already has four interceptions through two games in addition to fumbling the ball five times. Take note that in a typical season, Ryan averages 12 interceptions and 6 fumbles. He is well on his way to surpassing that before we even reach the halfway point of this campaign.

The Chiefs defense so far hasn’t been elite, but it should still be enough to make life frustrating for Ryan. Expect him to throw two more interceptions against the Chiefs.

2. Jonathan Taylor goes over 100 yards

In Week 2, Jacksonville limited Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor to 54 yards on nine carries. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have allowed 178 running yards on 3.9 yards per carry through two games. Taylor has averaged 5.4 yards per carry over the first two games, and the Colts should use their finest offensive player more frequently than they did against the Jaguars.

Taylor’s ability to transform little gains into massive yardage after contact is part of what makes him so special. The Colts’ offensive line will face a test against Kansas City’s run defense. Still, we believe Taylor will find success on the ground early and get more than 100 yards against the Chiefs. Pencil him in for a TD, too.

1. Chiefs steamroll the Colts

Given how the Colts have played through the first two weeks of the season, it’s difficult to see them winning against Kansas City on Sunday.

Even at home, this will be the Colts’ most difficult test of the season. Additionally, with important wideouts Pittman and Pierce still uncertain, the outlook isn’t promising.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Matt Ryan will be the deciding factor. Sadly for Colts fans, it won’t even be a close call. The Chiefs offensive will go into overdrive to go to 3-0, while Ryan and the Colts offense will continue to sputter outside of TDs from Dulin and Taylor.