By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

A shocking fan fight occurred in the stands at Mullett Arena on Friday night when the Arizona Coyotes hosted the Boston Bruins. Amid the fracas, police reported that one fan involved in the fight actually had their fingertip bitten off, per TMZ. A spokesperson from the Arizona State University police department indicated that the melee involved fans from both teams during the Coyotes’ 4-3 win over the Bruins on Friday night.

Have a look at the bonkers fight, which caught plenty of attention on Twitter over the weekend.

Insane crowd fight at the Coyotes-Bruins game last night. Excellent work from the cop in the foreground! pic.twitter.com/BQhFXtHG9g — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 10, 2022

While fans appeared to be cheerily celebrating a goal during the Bruins-Coyotes skirmish, havoc broke out in the stands at Mullett Arena. Bodies could be seen flying down the rows while the NHL fans exchanged massive punches. Stadium police officers struggled to separate the individuals as they whaled one another relentlessly.

ASU Police indicate that a total of six people were issued citations as a result of the wild melee, including one individual Nashaknik Allen Shontz, who was the one who allegedly bit off the tip of another individual’s finger during the brawl. Shontz was arrested and booked with one charge of aggravated assault.

Police indicate that at least six people were involved in the incident, including both men and women, and both Bruins and Coyotes fans. Officers are still investigating the incident in hopes of learning more information.

The Coyotes stunned the Bruins on the ice in that game, 4-3, but it was the scenes that happened among NHL fans in the seats that truly caught the attention of the sports world.