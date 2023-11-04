Andre Iguodala's mansion was sold in 2020 for $3.65 million. Check out how the former Golden State Warrior All-Star used to live.

Andre Iguodala recently made headlines after hanging up his basketball sneakers after 19 seasons. Besides, he was a four-time NBA champion, a Finals MVP, a onetime All-Star, a FIBA World Champion, and an Olympic gold medalist.

Given Iguodala's contributions to the game, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Andre Iguodala's $3.65 million former mansion in Lafayette, Calif.

Given that Iguodala won all four of his NBA championships in the Bay Area, it isn't surprising that he also has a home in the area. Back in 2017, Iguodala bought a Lafayette property, which made the four-time NBA champion shell out $3.6 million.

However, in 2020, Iguodala briefly left the Warriors to join the Miami Heat, where he helped them make the NBA Finals that year. But at the same time, Iguodala also successfully sold his Bay Area estate for $3.65 million, allowing him to nab a profit from the sale.

Here are some photos of Andre Iguodala's $3.65 million former mansion in Lafayette.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Iguodala's former home encompasses 5,716 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The home contains several features fit for a NBA star like Iguodala. These include a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a spacious living room, a family dining area, a screening room, and a primary bedroom with a massive walk-in closet.

If ever the new homeowner finds himself bored at home, he should have no problems dealing with the cabin fever within the property. The property contains a swimming pool and a golf putting green, which is a great way to shake off the boredom while getting some fresh air and natural sunlight.

During his playing days, Iguodala made a name for himself for his elite perimeter defense. As a result, it isn't surprising that the four-time NBA champion can afford to live in a home like this.

Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Iguodala has a net worth of around $80 million. Coming from his retirement, Iguodala is set to join ESPN as a studio analyst. Hopefully, Iguodala's wife Christina Gutierrez is fully supporting this career move.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Andre Iguodala's $3.65 million former mansion in Lafayette.