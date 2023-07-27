Anne Hathaway rose to fame after her remarkable performance as Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries film series. Since then, she has continued to succeed in the big screens having starred in Love & Other Drugs, Les Miserables, The Dark Knight Rises, and many more. Hathaway is also an Oscar Award winner.

With Hathaway's success as an actress, have you ever wondered how she lives? Well, this article features Anne Hathaway's $2.7 million former farmhouse in Westport, Conn.

Just a year before starring in Ocean's Eight, it seemed like Hathaway took a break from acting on the big screens. During this time, she was able to expand her real estate portfolio. In 2017, Hathaway picked up a Connecticut property with her husband Adam Schulman. The property purchase cost the Princess Diaries star nearly $2.8 million. However, just a year after purchasing the property, Hathaway decided to sell it at a small loss for $2.7 million.

Here are some photos of Anne Hathaway's $2.79 million former farmhouse in Westport.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Rethinking the Future

Originally constructed in 1920, Hathaway's former home encompasses 4,561 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The farmhouse features a spacious living room, a sizable dining area with a fireplace, a pair of kitchens, and a master bedroom that includes a dressing hall fit for a princess and a classic bathroom.

Aside from the main home, the property also features a barn-style pool house. The pool house encompasses 1,518 square feet of living space. It features cathedral ceilings, oak floorings, a loft area, and bookcases.

Hathaway is one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood. As a result, it isn't a surprise that she can afford to live a lavish lifestyle and to absorb the financial loss for selling the Westport farmhouse. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hathaway has a net worth of around $80 million.

Apart from a lucrative career in acting, she also earns a lot of money from various endorsement deals. Perhaps she will even openly endorse Ozempic.

Although she no longer owns this beautiful Connecticut property, Hathaway still owns a beautiful California home, which was featured on Vogue. In addition to this, Hathaway's family also used to live in a home located in Stratford, England. The home is now under Shakespeare's Birthplace Trust.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Anne Hathaway's $2.7 million former farmhouse in Westport.