Aubrey Plaza is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood today. Let's look inside Aubrey Plaza's $4.7 million mansion, with photos.

Comedian and actress Aubrey Plaza continues making her mark in Hollywood Some of her notable works include the hit TV show Parks and Recreation and moves like Dirty Grandpa, Emily the Criminal and Ingrid Goes West, among others. Plaza is also a Primetime Emmy Award nominee. Given Plaza's achievements, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives?

Well, wonder no more. This article features Aubrey Plaza's $4.7 million mansion in Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California.

In 2022, Plaza starred in several productions including Emily the Criminal, Spin Me Round, and a pair of television series Little Demon and The White Lotus. That same year, she picked up a Hollywood Hills mansion for the cool price of $4.7 million.

Here are some photos of Aubrey Plaza's $4.7 million mansion in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: She Knows

Originally constructed in 1928, the mansion encompasses 3,983 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Plaza's mansion has several impressive features. These include a spacious living room with tall ceilings and a fireplace, a neat looking dining room, a gourmet kitchen equipped with top quality appliances and eat-in area, a media room and a master bed suite with two walk-in closets and a sleek bath.

Aside from a solid interior, the property also contains some nice outdoor features. The backyard includes a resort style swimming pool, an outdoor lounge with a sitting area and an al fresco dining place, a koi pond and plenty of green spaces filled with diverse plant life.

With a mansion like this, it is easy to tell why the Emily the Criminal star picked it up. The mansion seems like the perfect oasis to unwind from the grueling demands befitting a Hollywood star. Furthermore, Plaza should feel more at home with a star studded Hollywood Hills neighborhood.

Plaza is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood today, making her a rising star. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Primetime Emmy Award winning actress can afford to live in a luxurious mansion like this one. Plaza has a net worth of around $8 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Aubrey Plaza's $4.7 million mansion in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California.