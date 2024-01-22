Caitlyn Jenner became a household name on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Here's your chance to see inside Jenner's former beach house.

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, was a two-time Olympic Gold medalist. Since then, the track-and-field star became a television star after taking part in several programs including Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Given Jenner's popularity, have you ever wondered how the big-time celebrity lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Caitlyn Jenner's $10.7 million former beach house in Malibu, Calif.

In 2020, after divorcing wife Kris, the two-time Olympic Gold medalist decided to also move on from the Malibu beach home, where Jenner stayed after ending their marriage. Years later, the property was made available to the market, with an asking price of $10.7 million. It's worth noting that Jenner resided in the home as a tenant by coughing up £11,600 or nearly $14,600 on a monthly basis.

Here are some photos of Caitlyn Jenner's $10.7 million beach house in Malibu.

Photos courtesy of: The Standard

Jenner's former beach home encompasses 4,456 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms.

Fit for a big-time celebrity like Jenner, the beach home looks like the perfect getaway destination, away from the noise of the Hollywood lifestyle. Some of the amenities to enjoy include a spacious living room, a modern kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a family area, and a good-sized primary bedroom.

But while the amenities indoors are appealing, there's no doubt that the property's main attraction are found outdoors. In terms of outdoor space, the home contains a terrace with enough space for a lounge area.

From here, one can also enjoy an overlooking view of the beach while taking in some much-needed fresh air. In addition to this, the property is just a stone's throw away from a white-sand Malibu beach.

Jenner isn't only a highly successful athlete, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star has also made a mark in entertainment. As a result, it isn't surprising that the two-time Olympic gold medalist can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Jenner has a net worth of around $25 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Caitlyn Jenner's $10.7 million beach house in Malibu.