Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Camila Cabello has risen to prominence as a singer. After a relatively successful stint as part of the girl group Fifth Harmony, Cabello has also given a good account of herself as a solo artist. As a solo artist, she has released songs such as Senorita, Liar, Havana, and many others. Cabello is also a Grammy Award nominee. With Cabello’s decorated career as a musician, have you ever wondered how an international star like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Camila Cabello’s $4.3 million home in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California.

In 2021, Cabello was in the midst of writing her third studio album called Familia. During the same year, Cabello reportedly called it quits in her relationship with fellow hit singer Shawn Mendes. However, aside from Mendes, Cabello also decided to let go of her Hollywood Hills villa.

Purchased in 2019, Cabello paid $3.38 million for the said villa. Around this time, she made waves after performing Senorita live with then-boyfriend Mendes while releasing her second album Romance later that year.

But two years later, Cabello decided to sell the Hollywood Hills home, originally for $3.95 million. However, the Grammy Award nominee was able to sell it at $4.3 million.

Here are some photos of Camila Cabello’s $4.3 million home in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally built in 1977, Cabello’s property sits on 0.15 acres of land. The villa encompasses 3,570 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The villa features a spacious living room with a fireplace, a gourmet kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a decent-sized dining area, and a master bedroom that features a balcony, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, and a sleek bathroom.

Outside the home, the property features an easily noticeable courtyard, a saltwater swimming pool, an outdoor dining area, a barbecue station, and many others. With a spacious backyard, Cabello should have no problems getting some fresh air outdoors.

Cabello is one of the most successful singers today. As a result, it isn’t a surprise that she is also one of the highest-paid musicians. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cabello has a net worth of around $18 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Camila Cabello’s $4.3 million home in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California.