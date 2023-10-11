Daniel Craig has made a name for himself after taking the mantle of James Bond in Skyfall, Casino Royale, Spectre and No Time to Die. In addition to this, Craig also turned some heads after starring in Knives Out. He is also a Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor.

Given Craig's rise to fame, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Daniel Craig's $6.75 million townhouse in New York.

In 2018, Craig took a short break away from acting after portraying James Bond in a string of movies and playing Detective Benoit Blanc in Knives Out. With plenty of free time, the Skyfall star did some real estate shopping by picking up a townhouse in the Cobble Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn. The property purchase made Craig shell out $6.75 million.

It's worth noting that the home was once owned by authors Martin Amis and Isabel Fonseca. In fact, the home once caught fire in 2016 due to a chimney before it was sold in the market and is undergoing extensive renovations.

Here are some photos of Daniel Craig's $6.75 million townhouse in New York.

Photos courtesy of: Street Easy

Craig's Cobble Hill home is a five-story structure that was constructed in 1901. The home encompasses 6,600 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Some of the home's main features include a living room with a fireplace and plenty of blank rooms that can be used as offices, family rooms or bedrooms.

Furthermore, Craig should have no problems getting some much-needed fresh air. The property includes a spacious terrace, several balconies and a backyard that has enough space for some gardening activities.

With a home that is relatively in a blank state, it seems like a good place for Craig and his family to stay in while he and his wife Rachel Weisz have business to take care of in New York. It is not clear if they are moving to New York permanently following the renovations or if they will continue to have their primary residence in London near Tom Hiddleston's house.

Craig is an action star on the rise with several starring roles as of late. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Hollywood star can afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Craig has a net worth of around $160 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Daniel Craig's $6.75 million townhouse in New York.